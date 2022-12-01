What’s Healthier for Thanksgiving: Mashed Potatoes or Stuffing?

Thanksgiving is incomplete without some creamy mashed potatoes and crispy potato stuffing. They are loved by all and easy to make. However, the nutritional value of both dishes are different.

If you're on a diet, it's better to choose an option that fits in your calorie plan. In this article, we will discuss the nutritional value and health benefits of potatoes. We will also have a look at recipes of mashed potatoes and their nutritional values.



Nutritional Facts of Potatoes

Potatoes are starchy vegetables. They do not contain any protein. One potato typically contains:

Total Fat 0 g

Saturated Fat 0 g

Trans Fat 0 g

Cholesterol 0 mg

Sodium 4 mg

Potassium 0 mg

Total Carbohydrate 5 g

Dietary Fiber 1 g

Sugar 0 g

Protein 1 g

Potatoes are rich in resistant starch. Research published in the journal Advances in Nutrition has associated resistant starches with improved health.

Health Benefits of Potatoes

Potatoes contain resistant starch, which is a type of dietary fiber and has the health benefits of both soluble fiber and insoluble fiber and causes less flatulence than other types of fiber. The health benefits of potatoes include their role in controlling blood glucose levels. Starch is a complex carb that's safer than sugar.



The starch present in white potatoes is also good for probiotic gut bacteria. Starch is converted into a short-chain fatty acid butyrate, which is taken up by gut bacteria as an energy source.

How to Make Mashed Potatoes for Thanksgiving?

Here's a recipe for simple and basic Thanksgiving mashed potatoes.

Ingredients:

2 lbs potatoes, peeled and quartered

3 cloves garlic, peeled (Optional)

1 cup of milk

2 tbsps butter

salt and ground black pepper to taste

Instructions:

Boil water in a large pot and add salt. Add potatoes and garlic; lower heat to medium, and boil till the potatoes are tender for about 15 to 20 minutes.

When the potatoes are almost done, heat milk and butter in a small saucepan over low heat till the butter is melted.

Drain water from the potatoes, and take them in a bowl. Slowly add the milk mixture.

Blend it in with a potato masher or electric hand blender till the potatoes are smooth and creamy. Season with salt and pepper.

Nutritional Facts:

Calories: 257 kcal

257 kcal Fat: 7 grams

7 grams Carbs: 44 grams

44 grams Protein: 6 grams

How to Make Potato Stuffing for Thanksgiving?

Potato stuffing is made from mashed potatoes. Here's a Thanksgiving potato stuffing recipe:

Ingredients:

1 medium onion, chopped

3 units of celery, chopped

50 grams of butter, for frying

4 slices of whole wheat bread, small pieces

Mashed potatoes, from 2 lbs of potatoes

1 tbsp dried parsley

salt and ground pepper to taste

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a large frying pan, saute the onion and celery in butter over medium-high heat until the vegetables are tender (approximately about 5 minutes.)

Remove from heat and add in the bread, mashed potatoes, parsley, pepper, and salt. Mix well with a spatula.

Brush a glass or aluminum baking dish with butter, and then pour the stuffing mixture into it.

Bake it in the oven, uncovered for 50-60 minutes until the top is brown and crispy.

Serve hot.

Nutritional Facts:

Calories: 327 kcal

327 kcal Fat: 57 grams

57 grams Carbs: 96 grams

96 grams Protein: 18 grams

Which One Is Healthier? Mashed or Stuffing?

Simple mashed potatoes have fewer calories and oil, as they're mostly boiled. The added fat in the potato stuffing takes up the overall calorie intake. Mashed potatoes can be a great option for Thanksgiving, as they're light on the stomach compared to most other recipes.

Mashed potatoes are good for digestion. They do not cause flatulence or gas formation in the stomach. However, potato stuffing can be heavy on the stomach and slows down digestion.

The bread present in the stuffing increases the overall carb content. That can cause weight gain. Whole-grain bread present in the stuffing can cause gas and intolerance due to the presence of gluten. This recipe is not recommended for people with Celiac disease or non-celiac gluten sensitivity. Happy Thanksgiving.

