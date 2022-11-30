What's the Difference Between Simple and Complex Carbs?

Carbohydrates (also known as carbs) are macronutrients that can be classified as sugar, starch, and fiber. Sugar and starch yield glucose, which is a type of energy molecule. Glucose is required by the body to generate ATP (the energy currency of the body).

One gram of carbohydrates contains four calories of energy. Refined and processed carbs are known to be harmful to health for various reasons. These carbohydrates can trigger a spike in blood glucose and insulin level.

Several lifestyle disorders, such as type 2 diabetes mellitus and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), are related to the consumption of high amounts of carbohydrates.

Low-carb diets like the keto diet, paleo diet, and carnivore diet restrict carb intake and claim various health benefits. In this article, we will discuss the difference between simple and complex carbohydrates and list out the foods to avoid and include.

Simple Carbs vs Complex Carbs

Sugars are known as simple carbohydrates and yield glucose when consumed. Foods containing simple carbohydrates include:

raw and refined sugar

brown sugar

corn syrup

glucose, fructose, and sucrose

fruit juice concentrate

Carbohydrates that do not yield glucose instantly are known as complex carbohydrates. Fiber and starches are the two main complex carbohydrates found in the diet. Sources of these carbohydrate types can be found in:

fruits

vegetables

nuts and seeds

beans and lentils

whole grains

whole wheat bread

cereal

corn

oats

peas

rice (brown and white)

James DiNicolantonio @drjamesdinic All carbs aren’t bad. In fact, some of the healthiest foods can have a fair amount of carbohydrates. Stay away from the refined carbs and choose carbs from whole food sources. All carbs aren’t bad. In fact, some of the healthiest foods can have a fair amount of carbohydrates. Stay away from the refined carbs and choose carbs from whole food sources. https://t.co/POOzJSGrsG

According to experts like Dr. James, not all carbs need to be vilified. It's important to identify and choose the right carbs. He recommends leafy greens. cruciferous vegetables, and berries as carb sources.

Check whether carbohydrates are necessary for our diet or not here.

Simple Carbs To Avoid

Most foods containing simple sugars can be addictive. They're also associated with several disorders, including type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, and obesity. The foods to avoid are:

1) Sweetened soda

Soda with added sugars is extremely harmful to health. It can cause obesity and aggravate the symptoms of type 2 diabetes mellitus. It's best to opt for fresh fruit juices.

2) Baked snacks

Baked snacks often contain sugar. That's bad for health and must be avoided at any cost. These foods often cause excess cravings. They can be substituted with other food items such as fruits.

3) Cookies

Readymade cookies in the market contain high amounts of sugar. These foods are not safe for diabetic people. It's best to bake your own cookies at home without sugar.

4) Packaged fruit juices

Fruit juices available in the market often contain added sugar. It's advisable to check the nutritional label carefully for simple carbs.

5) Instant cereals

Packaged breakfast cereals are highly processed foods made using refined carbs. They contain a lot of sugar and preservatives. Some of the most common products often contain artificial colors and flavoring agents. It's advisable to choose cereals made from whole grains.

Healthy Complex Carbs

Complex carbohydrates can be found in whole and natural foods. Rich sources of such carbohydrates include:

1) Whole grains

Whole grains are rich sources of vitamins and minerals, including potassium, magnesium, and selenium. They're also among the best dietary fiber foods to add to your diet.

2) Fibrous fruits

Examples of fiber-rich foods include apples, berries, and bananas. They're also among the fruits that are good for diabetics.

3) Fibrous vegetables

Examples of fiber-rich vegetables include broccoli, leafy greens, and carrots. They're also among the best foods to help with constipation. For weight loss, the best low-carb vegetables can be included in your diet.

4) Beans

Beans are a good source of vitamins and minerals, including folate, iron, and potassium. Beans are among the best foods vegetarians should add for a complete protein.

Bottom Line

Research published in the journal Missouri Medicine strongly associates the occurrence of heart disease and diabetes with simple carbohydrates.

The sugars present in such foods are very harmful. While buying food, one must carefully go through the nutritional label and look for added sugars. Avoiding foods with added sugars and simple carbohydrates and consuming more foods that are whole and natural can be beneficial to health. A balanced diet is crucial to getting a fit and healthy body.

Poll : 0 votes