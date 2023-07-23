Power of butterfly pea flower tea: Exploring its benefits

Have you ever seen a cup of tea that's as blue as the sky? Well, butterfly pea flower tea is exactly that. It's a unique and enchanting vintage made from the dried flowers of the Clitoria Ternatea plant, but there's more to this tea than just its vibrant color.

When you sip on this beautiful tea, you not only get a delightful taste but also a captivating visual experience, The tea turns a brilliant blue when you steep the dried flowers in hot water.

Interesting facts about butterfly tea flower

Changes its color when mixed with acidic elements (Image via Freepik)

The butterfly pea flower has a long history of use as a natural dye, herbal remedy and flavoring agent in traditional cuisines across Southeast Asia, Africa and South America.

One of the most unique features of the butterfly pea flower is that it can change color depending on what it's used for.

When the flowers are cooked or steeped in hot water, they turn a deep blue color, which makes them a popular natural dye in the food and textile industries. However, when mixed with acidic substances such as lemon juice, the color of the tea changes to a bright purple or pink.

Butterfly pea flower tea, made by steeping dried flowers in hot water, has become a trendy beverage in recent years. This tea is not only visually pleasing but also offers a range of potential health benefits

Health benefits

Here are a few:

1) Fights off free radicals

Promotes healthy skin and hair (Image via Pexels/Cottonbro Studio)

Butterfly pea flower tea is packed with antioxidants that help counteract free radicals in the body. Free radicals are harmful substances that can damage cells and contribute to various health problems.

By sipping on butterfly pea flower tea, you introduce a powerful defense system that fights off these free radicals, keeping the body healthier and happier.

2) Promotes healthy skin and hair

If you're looking for a natural way to enhance your skin and hair, butterfly pea flower tea might be just what you need.

The antioxidants in the tea protects the skin from damage caused by UV radiation and environmental toxins. That helps reduce signs of premature aging, leaving you with healthier and younger-looking skin.

This tea also helps in maintaining strong and healthy hair. The antioxidants in the tea stimulate production of collagen, which is essential for maintaining the elasticity and strength of hair.

3) Supports digestive health

Boosts gut health (Image via Pexels/Suzy)

If you've been experiencing digestive issues like bloating or indigestion, butterfly pea flower tea could lend a helping hand. Traditional medicine has long relied on this tea for its digestive benefits.

The tea has properties that can soothe the digestive system and alleviate discomfort. It may also promote the growth of beneficial bacteria in the gut, leading to better digestion and overall gut health.

4) Promotes healthy heart

Boosts heart health (Image via Pexels/Designecologist)

Taking care of your heart is crucial, and this tea may offer some benefits in that regard.

Studies have shown that the flavonoids present in the tea can help improve cholesterol level and reduce inflammation. So, aside from enjoying a delicious cup of tea, you will also be giving your heart some extra love.

How to make butterfly pea flower tea?

East to prepare (Image via Pexels)

Preparing butterfly pea flower tea is as easy as it can be:

Just steep a few dried flowers in hot water for about 5-10 minutes or till you achieve a vibrant blue color.

You can adjust the steeping time depending on how intense you want the color to be.

You can even experiment by adding lemon juice or honey to enhance the taste. It's a relaxing and enjoyable process that allows you to take a moment for yourself.

It's a healthy tea alternative. (Image via Freepik)

Butterfly pea flower tea is a truly magnificent drink that offers more than just a delightful taste. Its natural blue color, derived from the flower's pigment, makes it a visually stunning and Instagram-worthy beverage.

However, beyond its beauty, butterfly pea flower tea is packed with antioxidants that provide a wide range of health benefits. So, why not give butterfly pea flower tea a try? It's an easy and enjoyable way to incorporate a dose of wellness in your everyday life.