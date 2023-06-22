8 Effective Ways to Get Rid of Bloating

Want to get rid of bloating and other indigestion symptoms? Well, there are several ways to get relief. From dietary changes and massages to antacids and exercises, there are several strategies that can help eliminate bloating quickly.

Bloating occurs when your abdomen gets full and tight. One of the major causes of bloating is a buildup of gas in the gastrointestinal tract, but other factors such as eating disorders, constipation, inflammatory bowel disease, fluid retention, and gut sensitivity, can also increase its risk.

How to Get Rid of Bloating after Eating?

The good news is that, bloating is a short-term problem and can be easily treated and prevented with some effective tips and natural remedies. In this article, we provide you with some easy techniques and ways on how to relieve bloating.

1. Drink a cup of herbal tea

Herbal teas are one of the best and the most effective home remedies for bloating. They contain carminative properties that may not only help you get rid of bloating but also reduce gas and prevent it from coming back. Some good herbal teas you can drink for bloating include peppermint tea, chamomile tea, ginger tea, and turmeric tea.

A herbal tea can help reduce bloating and gas. (Photo via Pexels/Lisa Fotios)

2. Do some simple exercises

Keeping yourself active and moving your body can also help eliminate bloating issues. Simple exercises like jogging and walking for a few minutes every day can provide long-term benefits in keeping your digestive system healthy and prevent gas and bloating.

3. Abdominal massage

Abdominal massages are also an amazing way to get rid of bloating. A massage can get the bowels moving and help you release gas. You can either give your abdomen a massage yourself or go for a professional one.

To give yourself a massage simply rub your lower abdomen in a circular motion and go up to the ribcage followed by the upper belly area. Move slowly and put light pressure on your stomach.

Getting a massage can help. (Photo via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

4. Try yoga

Several yoga poses provide relief from bloating. Practicing yoga helps the muscles in the abdomen to release the excess gas from the gastrointestinal tract, which further eases the feeling of heaviness. Some ideal yoga poses for bloating are the happy baby pose, child’s pose, spinal twist, and downward-facing dog pose.

5. Try probiotics

Consuming probiotics can also help you get rid of bloating. A probiotic supplement may help stabilize the stomach bacteria that causes bloating and gas and prevent them from occurring. You can also add probiotic foods such as yogurt and kefir to your diet to get relief from uncomfortable symptoms.

6. Keep a check on your fiber intake

While consuming fiber is good for bowel movement, eating too much fiber can worsen your bloating. It can cause gas in your digestive system and cause uncomfortable symptoms like stomach pain and heaviness.

So, to keep these issues at bay, make sure you consume fiber in moderation or simply avoid certain foods until you feel better. These include foods like broccoli, berries, beans, asparagus, and whole wheat items.

Eat fiber-rich foods in moderation. (Photo via Pexels/Cats Coming)

7. Peppermint oil

Peppermint oil can help with better functioning of the digestive system and get rid of bloating, too. It relaxes the intestine muscles and allows stool and gas to move more effectively. Peppermint oil capsules are easily available in the market, but people with heartburn issues should avoid it.

8. Antacids and over-the-counter medicines

Antacids can get rid of bloating by allowing gas to move easily through the digestive system. However, keep in mind that they are most effective when bloating is caused by certain foods. Over-the-counter medications such as simethicone and lactase supplements can also help with indigestion and keep bloating at bay.

Most bloating problems go on their own after a few days. However, if the problem persists or if you don’t get relief from the above-mentioned remedies, you should see a doctor immediately.

You must also consult a doctor if your bloating is accompanied by symptoms like diarrhea, blood in the stool, vomiting, chest pain, intense abdominal pain, or sudden weight loss.

