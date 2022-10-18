Power yoga poses tend to be one of the most popular options for people to lose weight. These yoga poses are one of the most vigorous forms of yoga that will help in the weight loss process by maximizing the toning of your entire body along with strengthening your muscles.

Not only will power yoga poses help in building better connections between your spirit, mind, and body, but they will also help in strengthening the body.

Some of the advantages of power yoga poses, besides weight loss, include increased metabolism, greater flexibility, higher stamina, toned body, stress management, and more.

We have carefully curated a list of the five best and most effective power yoga poses that will aid you in the weight loss process when performed regularly.

Best and Effective Power Yoga Poses for Weight Loss

1. Wind Releasing Yoga Pose

Wind-releasing yoga poses are dynamic power yoga poses that will provide several benefits such as combating bloating, reducing tension in the lower back, boosting blood circulation, weight loss, and more.

Here's how you can do it:

Start off by lying on the ground flat on your back with your hands positioned on either side of your body.

Fold both your legs, and bring your knees to your chest.

Next, wrap your hands around your legs and press them further to your chest.

Stay in the wind release pose for a few seconds before releasing. Repeat.

2. One Legged Downward Facing Dog Pose

This is amongst the dynamic power yoga poses that will completely stretch and strengthen your posterior chain. It will also help in reducing stress.

Here's how you can do it:

Start off by assuming the tabletop position on the ground on all fours with your core engaged and back straight.

Drive your hips straight to the ceiling with your neck and head positioned in the same line.

Your body should create an inverted V in this position.

Next, steadily raise your right leg upward as much as you can with your toes pointed to the ceiling.

Hold this position for a few minutes before releasing.

Repeat on the alternate side.

3. Raise Feet Pose or Uttanpadasana

Raised feet poses are also some of the most efficient power yoga poses that will aid in the weight loss process by burning a decent number of calories as well as improving back health.

Here's how you can do it:

Start off by lying down on the floor with your back flat, legs extended in front of you, hands positioned on the sides, with your palm pressed onto the ground.

Raise both your legs perpendicularly while keeping them straight.

Hold for a few breaths before releasing.

Bring your body back to the initial position and repeat.

4. Half-Fish Pose or Ardha Matsyendrasana

The half-fish pose will help in weight loss by targeting the excess fat around your belly and thighs. This yoga pose will also help in enhancing spinal mobility along with effectively stretching your upper body.

Here's how you can do it:

Start off by assuming the seated position on the ground with your back erect and legs folded in front of you.

Your right leg should be bent from the knees with your right foot pressing onto the outside of your left thigh.

The left leg should be folded on the ground with your left foot pressing onto your right butt.

Next, position your left elbow on the right knee and twist your upper body to the right side with your back erect and core engaged.

Stay in the pose for a few minutes before releasing. Repeat on the alternate side.

5. Warrior I Pose or Virabhadrasana 1

Warrior poses are also amongst the great power yoga poses that will promote weight loss by burning decent amounts of calories and maximizing the toning of your body. It will also help in strengthening the leg and back muscles.

Here's how you can do it:

Start off in a tall standing position with your back straight and core tightened.

Take a wide step to the back with your left leg and bend your right knee to an angle of about ninety-degrees.

Extend both your hands over your head in the prayer position and hold.

Release and alternate on the other side.

Bottom Line

The power yoga poses listed above are some of the best and most effective ones for weight loss. These are some of the easier power yoga poses that can also be effectively done by beginners. Once you master these yoga poses and build better body strength, you can also try and incorporate the advanced yoga poses into your daily routine.

Some of the advantages of these yoga poses include burning a high number of calories, strengthening muscles, toning your body, building greater flexibility, relieving tight muscles, boosting metabolism, combating fatigue, and more.

Considering the advantages of these yoga poses, you should definitely incorporate them into your workout routine even if your goal is not weight loss.

