5 Best Gym Exercises for Beginners to Lose Weight

There's no a one-size-fits-all approach or method to lose weight.

However, there are certainly several gym exercises that are a feasible approach to lose weight by burning calories and maximizing toning.

Best Gym Exercises for Weight Loss

We have created a list of the five best and most effective gym exercises beginners can incorporate in their workout routine to lose weight. These are some of the classic gym exercises for beginners, as they do not involve any complicated movement.

Let's get started:

1) Box Jump

Box jumps are a plyometric gym exercise that helps you lose weight through its explosive jumping movements. This exercise can leave you burning and sweating in no time along with building explosive strength.

How to do it?

Start off by assuming a tall standing position with either a plyo box or bench positioned at a comfortable distance in front of you. Swing your arms, and with an explosive movement of the body, jump on the top of the box, and try to land softly from the jump. Step back down to the ground with control. Repeat.

2) Barbell Deadlift

Considered one of the most effective lifts, barbell deadlifts can help you lose weight by torching calories and maximizing toning. This exercise can also help in enhancing functional fitness that can be mimicked in daily life.

How to do it?

Start off by assuming a tall standing position with your feet apart at shoulder distance and barbell positioned in front of your ankles.

Squat to the floor with your knees bent, and push your hips to the back. With your chest lifted, gaze forward, and shoulder blades drawn together, raise the bar off the ground.

Bring the barbell to your thigh level while keeping your arms extended. Make sure that the weight remains tucked in towards your body.

Bring your body back to the starting position. Repeat.

3) Medicine Ball Slam

It helps you lose weight by torching fat from the body and enhancing core strength. This exercise also helps provide greater definition of the abs and tones the arms.

How to do it?

Start off by assuming an elongated standing position with your knees slightly bent, and hold the medicine ball with both hands over your head with your arms completely straightened.

With an engaged core, bend down from your hips above as your arms follow through, and slam the medicine ball to the ground in front with as much force as you can muster.

You can catch the medicine ball as it bounces against the ground, and repeat.

4) Rowing Workout

It's a full body workout that engages several muscle groups. This exercise also helps in building endurance and power and has a low impact on the joints.

How to do it?

Assume your position on the rowing machine with your feet secured while clutching the handle with both hands in an overhand grip.

Straighten or extend your leg to the front to bring your feet backwards while pulling your hands to your chest.

Bring your body and machine back to the starting position. Repeat.

5) Battle Rope

Battle ropes burn a decent amount of calories and enhance muscular strength. This low impact exercise also boosts cardiorespiratory fitness.

How to do it?

Start off by assuming your position about 15-20 feet away, with the ropes properly secured.

Grasp the ends of both ropes with your hands, with your arms extended along the side of the body.

Start the battle rope movement by bringing one arm to shoulder level quickly.

Drop the arm to the starting position while raising the other arm to shoulder level.

Keep alternating with both arms while slamming the ropes on the ground as quickly as you can.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned gym exercises are some of the best and most effective ways to lose weight, as they burn a decent amount of calories and maximize toning.

Other benefits of these exercises include boosting strength, increasing muscular endurance and stamina, enhancing body posture, and more. Regularly performing these workouts can enhance your health and fitness.

Considering the benefits of these gym exercises, you should incorporate them in your daily routine.

