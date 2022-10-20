Powerlifter Bobb Matthews is a rising name in the strength community. Recently, the 25-year-old made news for setting personal records in squat and bench press during training.

Matthews goes by the Instagram handle 'ssjbobb', drawing inspiration from popular TV series Dragon Ball Z, with the initial part of his username standing for "Super Saiyan".

As the name suggests, Matthews has shown tremendous progress in the last few years, wrecking multiple USAPL and national records with his superhuman strength.

Known as a deadlift expert, he has been working on improving his squat and bench numbers in the last year. On October 16, Matthews shared an Instagram post showcasing his progress in the two lifts.

Bobb Matthews - Squat and Bench Press PRs

Following his effort, he posted on Instagram:

Today was nice :) - Bobb Matthews

Indeed, the day went well for the youngster, as he set two incredible PRs. He first performed the squat, donning a lifting belt and knee sleeves. He performed two repetitions with 750 pounds (340 kilograms), hitting proper depth and controlling the weight easily. He was spotted by fellow powerlifter and former U.S. Army officer Ashton Rouska. This recent two-rep squat from training is equal to his best official squat in official competition.

Next, Matthews headed on to the bench press, where he set his second personal record of the day. Without any equipment, he lifted 490 pounds (222.3 kilograms) for two easy reps.

During the training session, Matthews also attempted to set a new sumo deadlift PR. However, as his Instagram caption denotes, the exertion from his two prior lifts fatigued him. He still performed 793 pounds (360 kgs) for two reps. The toll the previous lifts took on his nervous system was clearly visible, as he struggled to lock out his second deadlift rep.

Despite the deadlift numbers being elite-level, it was clear Matthews had more in the tank. In May, he deadlifted 383.5 kgs (845.5 pounds) in training. He also set a duo-deadlift PR, lifting a massive 620 kgs (1,366.9 pounds) with powerlifter David Woolson using a power bar.

Bobb Mathews - Career Profile

Bob Matthews is arguably the most exciting young prospect in powerlifting right now. Despite the fact that he has only been competing since 2019, Matthews has already had several several wins and national records.

After started out in the 93 kg weight class, he has now moved on to the 110 kg class. He has competed in six sanctioned powerlifting meets, finishing first at his most recent competition - the 2022 USAPL Mega Nationals (100 kg weight class).

He's also renowned for uncoventional feats of strength in various disciplines. Matthews recently performed seven dips with 116 kilograms (255 pounds) hanging from his waist, showing off his upper body strength. He has also done a 150 kg (330 lbs) one-rep max at the dip.

He performed a deficit Romanian Deadlift with 272 kgs (600 pounds) loaded on the bar for six repetitions as well.

Bobb Matthews currently weighs around 102 kgs (225 lbs), with most of it being dense muscle. He has previously done a pause-squat for 20 seconds with 405 lbs (183 kg).

The young man is slowly but surely climbing up the powerlifting ranks. If he competes at the 100 kg division, he will be going up against the likes of legends like John Haack.

Bobb Matthews’s Competition PRs

Squat : 340 kilograms (749.5 pounds)

: 340 kilograms (749.5 pounds) Bench Press : 215 kilograms (474 pounds)

: 215 kilograms (474 pounds) Deadlift : 375 kilograms (826.7 pounds)

: 375 kilograms (826.7 pounds) Total: 930 kilograms (2,050.3 pounds)

Note: All records were set by Bobb Matthews the 2022 USAPL Mega Nationals held in Nevada, Las Vegas.

For more details regarding his competition history and best lifts, visit the OpenPowerlifting Archives here.

Poll : 0 votes