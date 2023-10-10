Practicing this one habit daily can increase GABA level by 27% in less than one hour

Increasing your GABA level is the key to leveling up your mental game. Studies have shown that just dedicating an hour a day can make a real impact.

It's a major brain chemical that helps you chill out and leave anxiety at the curb. You don't need all those fancy gadgets or expensive pills to make it happen. All you need to do is commit to one daily habit: kickstarting your day with a simple routine that seriously upgrades your mind and emotions.

With just a small chunk of time each day, you will see your GABA level jump up by a whopping 27%. It's like activating the power in your brain's connections.

Why increasing GABA level is important?

Helps keep anxiety level low and improves sleep (Image via Unsplash/David Clode)

Inside the brain, there are messengers called neurotransmitters. Two important ones for anxiety are GABA and serotonin. Low levels of these chemicals can lead to anxiety, causing restlessness, insomnia and worry. Medications can help, but there's also a natural practice that increases levels by 27%.

To address the same, there're medications designed to target these neurotransmitters for anxiety relief. However, there's a natural and safe practice that can increase these levels.

Research and ancient practice show that meditation can reduce anxiety and boost GABA levels. Studies, like the one from the Boston University School of Medicine, found that even less than an hour of meditation can increase GABA levels by 27%.

This simple habit can make a big difference in balancing neurotransmitters and easing anxiety.

Important for brain health (Image via Unsplash/ Soulsana)

Meditation isn't just good, it's also a boost for serotonin - another important brain chemical that helps with anxiety. Studies from the University of Montreal have proven that meditation can crank up serotonin level, making us stronger against anxiety.

Making meditation a daily practice

Important hormones for brain (Image via Unsplash/Susanna)

To better comprehend the impact of meditation on GABA and serotonin, here's a simple analogy. Picture your brain as a car that requires fuel to function optimally.

By consistently meditating, you're essentially refilling your brain's tank with high-quality octane in the form of GABA and serotonin. As a result, the mind becomes more resilient to stress and anxiety, much like a car that remains on the road without needing constant refueling.

Boosts feel-good hormone (Image via Unsplash/Michael Dziedzic)

Given the choice between a temporary calmness offered by medication, often accompanied by side effects and a long-term upgrade to our biology that renders us "anxiety immune," the decision seems clear.

Now that we know how powerful meditation is for boosting GABA and calming anxiety, it's time to make it a daily thing. Spending a few minutes every morning doing some deep breaths and staying mindful can straight up change the game for our mental health.

The more we stay consistent with it, the more we will notice that long-term feel-good energy.

Simple meditation practice for beginners

10-15 mins of daily practice (Image via Unsplash/Vinit Vispute)

Find a quiet and comfortable spot in your home to sit.

Close your eyes, and take some deep breaths. Inhale through your nose and exhaling through your mouth.

Direct your focus to your breath. Actively sense the movement of air in and out of your body.

If thoughts arise, don't get worked up; simply let them pass. Refocus your mind on your breath.

See if you're holding any muscle tension.

Breathe into those spots, and let go of that stress and tightness.

Staying with your breath, keep relaxing for a few minutes.

Open your eyes, and take it slow. Take a second to know how you're feeling.

Doing meditation every day is proven by science to boost GABA levels by 27% in less than an hour. When we make this small habit a part of our life, we take care of our mind and emotions, lessening anxiety and finding our inner peace.

Instead of just relying on meds, think about the power move of embracing a natural solution that taps into the mind's potential.