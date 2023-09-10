Pregnant women may be severely affected by extreme heat exposure, claims study

A new study recently revealed that pregnant women may face severe complications during their pregnancy when exposed to heat. In recent years, heat waves have been a common phenomenon. With every year the intensity and the frequency of heat waves has only seen a high. These heat waves are a menace for everyone around, providing complications to nearly everyone.

However, according to a recent study, there is a particular section of the population that is more bothered by it - pregnant women.

This research, in the words of Dr. Jen, is an intersection of environmental health, climate, and obstetric health, which is concerning for the well-being of to-be mothers.

Excess Heat Affecting Pregnant Women

Pregnant women are more prone to have health complications in extreme heat (Image by bearfotos on Freepik)

This study, which is backed by Dr. Jen, an ABC news chief medical correspondent, focuses more on the impact of heat on mothers and their maternal health. This research is unique as is based on a reflective study.

Rather than taking the age-old clinical trials, this study used data from various zip codes in California. Now with this, they correlated it with the diagnosis done for the pregnant women during their time of delivery.

With the ample amount of data produced due to this technique, they managed to bring out meaningful conclusions about the impacts of extreme heat waves on pregnant women.

Women living in California in their third trimester when experience high heat can face severe complications during their delivery time. What could be termed as prolonged high heat is 95 degrees Fahrenheit and more. Such kind of extreme heat for a longer time can be severe for anyone to endure let alone pregnant women.

Due to the rapid climate change, the intensity as well as frequency of these heatwaves have been increasing, which makes this issue more concerning for these women but also for the general population.

Risk Factors for Pregnant Women

The research claimed that women who experience such extreme heat for long times have a 27 percent higher risk of experiencing severe maternal complications. These complications included conditions like sepsis, which is an infection in the bloodstream, hemorrhage, and the need for mechanical ventilation or intubation.

These complications affect the well-being of the mother and also contribute to troubling the fetus, which may further lead to long-term health issues.

This study marks as a reminder of the necessary care women need during their pregnancy and how the environment has a vital role to play in our overall well-being.

How to Protect Oneself from These Heatwaves?

Prevention is better than cure (Image by Freepik)

The only way out of this is prevention. It is essential to recognize the signs and symptoms of heat stroke and take action against it immediately. It is better to avoid extreme heat for long periods of time and not expose oneself to extreme heat conditions. Another factor, for this could be staying hydrated and wearing light.

Carrying a cold pack or a wet cloth can also be a solution for extreme heat to keep cool.

As the climate is constantly changing and is becoming a constant trouble in our daily life, it is important to take special care of the one who needs it. This research is also a wake-up call for the need to address climate change before it becomes more prevalent.