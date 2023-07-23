Preterm Birth: Ties Between Parent's and Child Mental Health

Preterm birth refers to the birth of a child before the mother completes 37 weeks of pregnancy. In a interesting new study, it was revealed that there is an increase in preterm birth risk if both parents have a psychiatric diagnosis.

Indeed, pregnancy is a transformative experience and brings about significant physical and emotional changes. However, preterm birth can not only lead to consequences for the baby but also have an impact on the parents. It may bring about unexpected changes and challenges. The experience can also be sometimes traumatic for everyone involved, leading to long term consequences.

As we are coming closer to the links between genetics and mental health, we are gaining more clarity. (Image via Vecteezy/ Vecteezy)

Causes of Premature Birth: What Leads to Preterm Birth?

What cause premature birth of a baby? (Image via Vecteezy/ Vecteezy)

The risk for preterm labor can be attributed to several factors and not just one. As found by the study, 8.3% of the children were preterm when both parents had a diagnosis. On the other hand, for parents without a diagnosis, 5.8% babies were born preterm.

This finding doesn't come of as a surprise since mental health research has been dedicated to understanding the role of genetics in the development of mental health issues.

Family history and parents' mental health are not the only common denominators. Other factors such as age, experience with previous pregnancies, chronic physical conditions, or even lack of resources and support can contribute to the likelihood of preterm birth.

Mental Health and Labor : Impact Of The Pregnancy Labor

There are many factors influencing a mother's mental health. (Image via Vecteezy/ Vecteezy)

There is a link between mental and physical health of the parents and pregnancy outcomes. However, we also need to acknowledge the influence of maternal mental well-being on labor and delivery. As the word labor suggests, there is a lot of hardwork that goes behind bringing a child to this world.

Expectant mothers or mothers who have given birth become especially vulnerable to developing mental health conditions like postnatal depression, anxiety, and even post-traumatic stress disorder. Naturally, the impact doesn't just end with the delivery. Rather their journey starts from there.

We often see the birth of a child in isolation. In reality, it is constantly influenced by various factors such as family history of mental illness, environmental factors around the pregnant mother, and the support and care the parents have received.

Being at risk doesn't mean you will necessarily experience preterm birth. It is important to keep your eye open for new incoming research and take care of the parent's mental well-being.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

