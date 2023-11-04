Prevent blood sugar spikes by avoiding these 7 food items

If you have diabetes, knowing what to eat and avoid can potentially prevent blood sugar spikes. That’s because what you eat and drink regularly are the major contributors to high blood sugar levels.

So, why it’s important to manage your blood sugar? Well, controlling blood glucose level is important, as it can prevent serious complications of diabetes including skin problems, nerve damage, heart disease and eye damage.

Most importantly, it can help you feel much better. To help you manage your blood sugar, below we have listed a few food items that you must strictly avoid to prevent blood sugar spikes.

Watch out for these foods to avoid blood sugar spike

So, what foods raise blood sugar quickly? Take a look at the following seven foods that spike blood sugar:

#1 Oatmeal

Oatmeal should be avoided. (Image via Pexels/Keegan Evans)

If oatmeal is your go-to breakfast choice, it's high time you need to look for other options, as oatmeal is considered one of the worst foods that can lead to blood sugar spikes.

While it’s a good food option for people with heart disease and for those who want to lose weight, its also a top contributor to glucose spikes.

#2 Energy bars

Energy bars are loaded with carbs and sugar. (Image via Unsplash/Towfiqu barbhuiya)

Energy bars may be convenient and easily accessible, but if you want to keep your blood sugar level in check, you need to avoid these bars, as they are loaded with carbs and sugar, which can trigger blood sugar spikes.

If you still want to munch on them, it's best to prepare your own nutritious bars at home using healthier ingredient choices.

#3 Fast foods

Fast foods are packed with refined carbohydrates. (Image via Pexels/Isaac Taylor)

Fast foods like burgers and fries are all top contributors to blood sugar spikes, as they're high in refined carbohydrates and sugar.

Not only do these food items raise blood sugar level, but over time, they lead to other health conditions as well, including heart disease and obesity. Thus, it's best to avoid them or consume them in moderation.

#4 Certain fruits

Grapes can raise blood sugar level. (Image via Pexels/Pixabay)

While fruits are a healthy option for people with diabetes, there are a few that can trigger blood sugar spikes. These may include bananas, watermelon, grapes and more. but it doesn’t mean that you need to eliminate these items from your diet.

The best you can do is limit your intake and watch out for serving. Always go for ones that are fresh and rich in water, and avoid canned fruits, particularly ones packed with sugary syrup.

#5 Brown rice

Brown rice is loaded with carbohydrates. (Image via Pexels/Trista Chen)

Brown rice may have more fiber than any other rice, but it's also loaded with carbohydrates, which can significantly cause blood glucose spikes.

So, check your portion size to keep your blood sugar in check, and do not consume brown rice regularly.

#6 Dried fruits

Dried fruits can raise blood sugar level quickly. (Image via Pexels/Polina Tankilevitch)

Dried fruits like raisins, cranberries and dates are indeed nutritious and a good source of carbs, but they can also raise blood sugar very quickly if consumed in excessive amounts.

Among them, dried cranberries and raisins increase blood sugar the quickest and hence, should be consumed in moderation.

#7 White bread

White bread has a high GI index. (Image via Pexels/Cats Coming)

White bread may be a great breakfast option, as it's versatile and easily accessible, but it's also packed with refined carbs and has a high GI index. which can cause blood sugar spike in no time. Additionally, it can lead to weight gain and cause other stomach issues as well.

So, these are some of the food items that can elevate blood glucose level, thereby spiking blood sugar.

While some of the aforementioned items like fruits are a nutritious choice for people with diabetes, others like fast foods can wreak havoc and should be completely avoided to keep blood sugar level in check.