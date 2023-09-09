Primal Movement Workout for Full-Body Exercise

Primal movement workout is yet another fitness trend of the year. In a world that is ever-evolving with its new fitness trends, it is often necessary to look around and look at our natural body movements.

Babies crawling and animals climbing, the way they move around their surroundings. They do not really require any trainer or routines to follow, they just move with their instinct.

Primal movement workout are one such thing where that invites us to reconnect with our inherent natural movements, with a focus on movements that have been prevalent in our evolutionary history.

In this article, we will discuss about this primal movement workout, if they are any good for you, and what are the benefits of it.

What is the Primal Movement Workout?

The primal movement is more about returning to the basics and trying out the natural way by using the primitive ways our ancestors used to move. With the complex exercises and workout routines, it might become difficult to follow up every day.

Primal movement exercises include basic movements like bending, pushing, pulling, rotating, squatting, walking, and many more.

These exercises help in the formation of the body and are responsible for maintaining a strong, resilient, and pain-free body.

These workouts promote stability, mobility, and strength when translated into workouts. Dr. Richard Joseph, a certified personal trainer, said that the human body is wired to move in basic patterns. The movements come naturally to us but as we age our motion might get restricted.

Thus, performing these can help one to get those movements back and enhance strength and mobility.

Benefits of Primal Movements

With the simplicity of primal movements, they can be a critical addition to your life and help you live a life with content. This workout involves the complete body and enhances its functionality. It makes other works like sitting, walking, and lifting objects in daily life effortlessly.

These movements encourage the body-mind connection. These exercises decrease the chance of injury which in turn makes your body stronger.

Primal Movement Workout Routine

If you are interested in practicing a Primal Movement workout, it should be kept in mind that you need to start slow and not rush into it. The key is to improve the ability to move comfortably starting from the floor.

Starting the workout with some squats then move on to lunges and further move on to walking lunges. Various exercises that include rotation, flexion, and stabilization can also be incorporated into the routine.

One can involve various adaptations to it and choose from various strength training to various hikes. Following is the list of the exercises provided by Hollis Tuttle, a studio trainer and marathoner, depending on the fundamental moving patterns:

1. Squat:

In this, various exercises like bodyweight regular squats, kettlebell goblet squats, dumbbell front squats, and barbell squats. All these variations can be performed.

2. Lunge:

Various lunges include forward lunge, reverse lunge, lateral lunge, and step-up.

3. Push:

Dumbbell strict press (vertical), push-up (horizontal).

4. Pull:

Pull-up (vertical), kettlebell gorilla row (horizontal).

5. Twist (Rotational and Anti-Rotational):

Medicine ball throws (rotational when standing sideways to the wall), plank with alternating shoulder taps (anti-rotational).

6. Hinge:

Barbell deadlift, kettlebell single-leg Romanian deadlift.

7. Gait:

This includes basic stuff like walking, running, or going for a hike.

The world is a home for all sorts of exercises, some being extremely complicated primal movement workout comes out as an escape from these complexions and a step towards the natural way of moving.

They offer numerous benefits that include injury prevention, mobility, and strength. Adding this to your routine can help you in your overall well-being and contribute to a better body-mind connection.