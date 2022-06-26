Fact Check: Does a Plant-Based Diet Lower Risk of Aggressive Prostate Cancer?

After skin cancer, prostate cancer is the second most frequent cancer in men in the United States.

Prostate cancer affected over 248,500 men in 2021, and the illness claimed the lives of about 34,000.

According to a recent study in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, a plant-based diet may lessen the chances of developing and dying from severe forms of prostate cancer.

Prostate cancer is to males what breast cancer is to females in many respects. It's the second most common reason for males to die from cancer (after lung cancer). Additionally, the disease strikes men more frequently the older they are.

Prostate cancer usually appears after the age of 50 and progresses gradually. Younger men should take all necessary precautions to prevent it, though, given that it does progress slowly.

Men aged 50 and older should undergo regular examinations and testing because prostate cancer sometimes exhibits no outward symptoms.

How Does a Plant-Based Diet Help in Prostate Cancer?

A diet predominantly composed of plant-based ingredients, such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, beans, lentils, nuts, and seeds, is known as a plant-based diet. Some plant-based diets are entirely vegan and do not include any animal-based items.

Since they comprise vitamins, minerals, fiber, and phytochemicals, including carotenoids, lycopene, indoles, and flavonols, diets based on plants are beneficial in the battle against cancer.

Lycopene, the vivid red pigment in tomatoes and melons, has also been demonstrated to have protective effects against prostate cancer.

According to research, a high-fiber diet may lower hormone levels that may contribute to the progression of prostate cancer. By maintaining a regular digestive system, fiber also aids in the removal of toxins from our bodies.

Tips to Lower the Risk of Prostate Cancer

Following these recommendations will probably enhance your general health in addition to lowering the chances of you getting prostate cancer:

1) Eating Cruciferous Vegetables Three Times a Week

According to a recent study from the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle, men who had three servings a week of cruciferous vegetables (such as broccoli, cabbage, and cauliflower) had a 41 percent decreased risk of developing prostate cancer. It has been claimed that certain veggies may offer protection when prostate cancer is still in its early stages.

Two compounds found in cruciferous vegetables—glucosinolates and isothiocyanates—are thought to aid in deactivating cancer-causing agents. According to several studies, people who consume most of these veggies are less likely to develop breast, lung, stomach, colon, bladder, or prostate cancer.

2) Include Tomatoes Almost Everyday

According to a study, men who consume tomato sauce two or more times a week have a nearly 25 percent lower risk of developing prostate cancer. Additionally, men who consumed tomato sauce-topped pasta daily for three weeks before having prostate surgery had lower PSA levels and less DNA damage to their prostate tissues than men who did not consume tomato sauce.

A recent review of the literature revealed that although tomato products appear to have a limited impact, they may contribute to prostate cancer prevention.

3) Consume a Tablespoon of Flaxseed

According to a few studies, a low-fat diet combined with amounts of ground flaxseed may help humans and animals with prostate cancer.

Although more research is required, it is generally recommended to consume a tablespoon of ground flaxseed per day (which provides 3 grams of fiber in addition to beneficial omega-3 fatty acids, phytoestrogens, and phytochemicals).

4) Avoid Fat

According to the American Institute for Cancer Research, certain men may have an increased chance of developing prostate cancer if they consume a diet rich in fat and low in fruits and vegetables.

Vegetables generally may have a preventive impact, according to a recent Italian study on individuals with prostate cancer.

Key Takeaway

People with prostate cancer may experience some health benefits by eating a plant-based diet, whether they are entirely vegan or vegetarian.

Plant-based diets, in particular, may help slow the spread of prostate cancer and lead to better results, even though a healthy diet combined with exercise, stress reduction, and other good lifestyle changes might be advantageous for your general health.

On the other hand, neither everyone with prostate cancer nor those attempting to lower their risk of developing prostate cancer should follow a plant-based diet, particularly one that is restrictive like a vegan diet.

It's more crucial than ever to eat healthfully and obtain enough nutrients while receiving cancer treatment, yet it can also be harder than ever to maintain a balanced cancer diet. Your body is working extra hard to battle cancer and repair any healthy cells that may have suffered damage due to therapies like chemotherapy and radiation.

Many cancer treatments, particularly chemotherapy, have side effects that reduce appetite and strength. This way, you can ensure that you consume all the necessary vitamins, minerals, and nutrients to maintain a balanced cancer diet.

Talk to your doctor about plant-based diets and whether they can be a beneficial component of your overall care plan if you or a loved one has been diagnosed with early-stage prostate cancer.

