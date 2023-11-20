Psychological tricks that can help you deal with holiday stress

Psychological tricks are quick tools that can help you during the holiday season. Vacations and holidays are almost here — the most anticipated time of the year that's cherished by children and adults. This is the time for joy and leisure, but it can quickly turn into a wild ride of anxiety and stress.

The constant pressure to deal with family expectations, face social gatherings, and take care of personal finances can get overwhelming. Moreover, having a few psychological tricks in your arsenal can be your means to chart through the fields of anxiety and stress this holiday season without being mentally drained.

Psychological tricks can be a point of reference for you, even if you are not ready to seek professional help. They help you feel that you have something in your tool kit that can help you out in tricky situations.

Psychological tricks can make a difference. (Image via Vecteezy/ Liudmyla lysak)

8 psychological tricks that can be useful in dealing with holiday stress

Managing holiday stress isn't just limited to lowering financial, social, and family pressures; there are also effective methods to dealing with holiday stress. Let's look at few tips to stay calm this holiday season:

1. Writing down thoughts in a journal

Sometimes writing our thoughts down can take our tension off. (Image via Unsplash/ Ashlyn Ciara)

In between the constant rush of activities, taking time to put pen on paper for the things you're genuinely grateful for every day can be absolutely transformative. It's assists in reframing negative thought patterns, encourages a sense of acceptance, balances your mood, and lowers your stress levels.

2. Establishing boundaries

This holiday season, which psychological tricks are you planning to implement? (Image via Unsplash/ Anastasia Nelen)

Setting boundaries is learning to say no, without feeling any sense of guilt. It's absolutely normal to say no to commitments that overwhelm you. Establishing healthy boundaries shields your mental well-being from unnecessary tasks and enables you to allocate your time and energy more productively. This is especially relevant if you find yourself working during the holiday season.

3. Chunking

Breaking down what you need to complete this season is also an psychological trick. (Image via Vecteezy/ The img)

Breaking down tiresome holiday activities into short, achievable bits can be hugely comforting. Tackling tasks slowly can be less stressful, the workload can be less intimidating and distress levels can be lower.

4. Harnessing visualization

Taking out time for implementing psychological tricks is important. (Image via Pexels/ Andrea Piacquadio)

Picture a safe mental space for yourself through mental imagery. Seek a serene environment or a soothing place within your mind. Whenever stress-provoking circumstances arise, revisit your safe mental space.

5. Planning and prioritizing

Think about your top priorities that you would want to work on. (Image via Pexels/ Vlada Karpovich)

Form a schedule to can stick to and start prioritizing personal self-care. Give your time and energy towards psychological tricks that rejuvenate you. It can be reading, working out, or simply relaxing along with a cup of green tea.

6. Not taking sole responsibility

While everyone has responsibilities, determining your safety circle is a psychological trick. (Image via Unsplash/ Designercologist)

Start practicing the art of delegating unnecessary tasks. You don't have to do every small thing all by yourself. Share accountabilities with family or friends. Embrace the collaborative efforts. This helps in fostering a sense of being together and reduces individual burdens.

7. Tuning your mind to imperfections

Yes the cake didn't turn out to be perfect, yet you accept it. (Image via Unsplash/ Kelly arnold)

Always know, being always perfect isn't the objective. We must welcome imperfections with open arms as a vital component of the holiday appeal. Being adaptable and flexible during uncertain circumstances can greatly alluvate stress levels.

8. Enhancing self-awareness

Self-awareness provides us a window of self-improvement. (Image via Pexels/ Julia Volk)

Above all, there's no substitute for self-awareness and self-compassion. Learn to listen to your body and mind. If you start to feel too much of the pressure, have a seat and reevaluate. Be kind to oneself and knowing your boy boundaries is essential.

This holiday season for you doesn't necessarily have to be full of stress and feelings of anxiety. Utilizing these psychological tricks along with other proactive strategies can result in you experiencing this time of the year in a more fulfilling and joyous manner.

Welcome the holidays by taking charge of your mental as well as emotional balance in order to form lasting memories for the years to come. Try to use psychological tricks to lesser the emotional and cognitive burden.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.