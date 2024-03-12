Love is a powerful emotion and many of us crave its presence in our lives. Psychological tricks can become handy tools to make someone fall in love with you and foster attraction. While love letters and the ambience of rainy weather will always foster a sense of love and intimacy, many continue to look for new ways.

It is also true that we are living in a fast-paced world. Consequently, how we love and have romantic relationships is constantly changing. Psychological tricks can help us navigate through this ever-changing world.

Tricks are not necessarily associated to deceit and manipulation. (Image via Pexels/ Pixabay)

Top psychological tricks to make someone fall in love with you!

Love is a complex emotion, but there are many ways to make someone fall in love with. (Image via Pexels/ Trund Nguyen)

While there is no singular or sure-shot trick to make someone fall in love with you, these may increase your chances. It is also important to note that love does not just exist in romantic contexts, rather, it can also develop through attachment and bonding. Here are a few psychological tricks that can help you foster romantic love and instant connection:

#1 Eye contact

Depending on the type of eye contact, you can either be perceived positively or negatively. In intimate relationships, eye contact plays an important role in conveying emotions. It is also important to adjust your eye contact to the other person's comfort level. Engaged and delicate eye contact during conversations shows that you are paying attention, which is often perceived as attractive.

#2 Mirroring

Mirroring is a body language tool that can help you both in professional and personal areas of your life. It helps you attune to your love interest's body language. Non-verbal language continues to play a pivotal role in fostering love and intimacy. A lot of us feel the urge to speak, give advice, and interrupt, which often disrupts communication and can also be perceived as unattractive.

#3 Reveal a secret

Share a secret with the one that you want to like and cherish. (Image via Pexels/ Antoni Shkraba)

Even though not everyone uses it, sharing secrets is one of the psychological tricks that many people find effective. Sharing a secret displays vulnerability and makes the other person feel special. Don't we feel good when someone reveals a secret to us? You can try this technique, especially, as you are getting to know someone. At the same time, it is important to remember your boundaries when sharing.

#4 Remember that opposites don't attract

Psychology research shows that opposites don't attract, rather, similar people do. Introduce topics that are liked by your love interest. This doesn't mean that you lose your individuality, just that you are able to accommodate others' perspectives. Additionally, try to discuss shared values and activities that are associated with those values. For example, if the other person values helping others, try to go on dates with activities that match that value.

Remember that psychological tricks are not magic wands to make people fall in love with you. As much as they play an important role in increasing your chances, love also depends on taking consistent actions and the chemistry between two individuals, among other factors.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

