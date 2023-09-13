Mirroring: The importance of imitation as a body language

Mirroring is a potent characteristic of human communication that usually goes unnoticed. It is the phenomenon of unconsciously imitating the facial expressions, gestures, speech, and body language of people near us.

The natural tendency to mirror is deeply instilled in our social nature, and gaining an understanding of it can provide precious insights into human interaction. By making effective use of this body language skill, we may be able to build dynamic relationships, enhance our interaction skills, and form positive attachments with others.

We imitate to know and understand better. (Image via Freepik/ freepik)

What is Mirroring?

We are naturally programmed to mirror others. (Image via Vecteezy/ Goran Bogicevic)

When individuals involve themselves in mirroring, they start to mimic multiple non-verbal signals, like facial expressions, hand gestures, body posture, and tone of speech.

This may happen without us being aware of it, and this usually serves as a way to form rapport and a strong connection with people around us.

Try to think of a conversation when you found yourself nodding whenever the other person nodded or smiling when they started to smile. It generates a feeling of connectedness and unity among individuals, fostering a much more pleasant and open environment for smooth communication.

What is the importance of mirroring?

How does this help us? (Image via vecteezy/ gstockstudio)

Mirroring plays a critical role in human interaction for various reasons:

1. Building Trust and Rapport

Whenever we start to unconsciously mirror an individual's body language, it sends an indication that we are on the same frequency, which may make the other person feel recognized and validated. This is true even the other way around. There are body language gestures that can make others dislike you.

2. Enhancing Empathy

To mirror someone is also very closely related to empathy. By mirroring others' gestures and tone of speech, we can have a better understanding of their emotions and overall outlook. It empowers us to respond in an effective manner to their various needs and concerns.

3. Strengthening communication

Effective communication isn't just about words; it's also about unstated signals. This process also enhances communication by putting our unspoken cues in order with those of the individuals we're responding to. Mental health professionals are often advised to engage in this.

4. Creating a positive impression

When we start to mirror people, it usually leads to a positive impression. Individuals tend to be attached to people who make them feel comfortable and validated.

Mirroring body language: What do we imitate?

What do we imitate? (Image via vecteezy/ Myron Standret)

Mirroring body language consists of imitating the physical gestures of another person. Whenever you start to mirror someone's posture, like moving your eyebrows when they do or crossing your legs when they do, it sends a sense of acceptance and alignment. This might develop a bright and cooperative atmosphere while interacting or negotiating.

Facial expressions are the most influential form of unspoken communication cues. When you mirror people's facial expressions, it can amplify your emotional connection and understanding. It can commonly be used as a persuasion skill.

Imitating eye contact is vital for enhancing trust and rapport. It represents that you are in sync and attentive to the other person. It may help form a deeper and more meaningful attachment.

The tone and cadence of our speech can be mirrored. When we start adapting our way of speaking to sync with the person we're communicating with, it can also create a sense of balance and resonance in the interaction.

Be it in a personal or professional setting, mirroring body language can be a useful psychological trick in our social arsenal. If you find yourself engaging in this process, remember that this is your brain's way of encouraging human connection and understanding.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.