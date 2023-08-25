10 Psychology tricks that people are using to persuade you everyday (& how to spot them)

Are you being manipulated by psychology tricks? Persuasion is a social skill that can make a lot of difference in everyday interactions and everyday life. Our world is constantly influenced by communication, and it is ideal to know how this power can be used for and against you. When you are able to recognize these tricks when they are used by you and others, you exercise power.

It is generally understood that persuasion is common in the workplace, but it can go much beyond that. Psychology tricks can be a great skill to add to your arsenal.

How to persuade people?

How do you persuade someone with psychology? There can be multiple tricks that you may be using already, but it is best to be aware of the technical terms used to describe them. The advantage of knowing these is that you also know when they are being used against you. Here are the most common psychology tricks:

1) Primacy and Recency effect

A lot of times, when we are asked to remember information, we tend to remember the information that is presented earlier or the ones that are presented at the end. The ability to recall information presented at the start is known as the primacy effect, and the information presented at the end is known as the recency effect.

Information presented in the middle can be difficult for you or others to retain. In this case, it is best to provide the important information that came first or that was presented to us at the end.

2) Cognitive dissonance

Cognitive dissonance is a phenomenon in which you have uncomfortable and opposing thoughts in your mind. This especially happens when there is opposition between your thoughts and behaviors. People feel great when this dissonance is reduced. Try to present information that aligns with their thoughts.

3) Halo effect

A great psychology trick to pursue someone is to use positive traits to describe them. A positive trait can be generalized to other aspects of personality, making the person feel happy about themselves. Client service personnel are often trained to use this.

4) Verbal packaging

We often miss out on the biggest aspect of communication skills: our words. Yes, using your words correctly can itself be used as a psychology trick. By using the right words, you can make a huge difference. Try to use your words to your advantage and pursue your goals.

5) Social proof

Most persuasive dark psychology tricks play on your likes and preferences. Research conducted on persuasion shows that you are likely to be pursued by someone who comes from a space of authority and also has social proof for it. For instance, ads that show a dentist advertising toothpaste are likely to be taken more seriously than those of any other person.

6) Emotional contagion

Emotions are contagious, depending on how you are feeling. Positive ones can be especially impactful. If you are confident, you can persuade others more effortlessly.

7) Scarcity

Create a situation of scarcity and show the other person how they may experience consequences by not taking up your deal. Most shops do this, and they do wonders during sales. We fail to see that they end up pulling us into an endless trap.

8) Authority

Every time you position yourself in a higher position, your chances of succeeding and persuading others become higher. It's not about being overconfident, but rather about placing yourself in a more confident stance.

9) Mirroring

Your mirror neurons are always at play. Look at the person you are talking to; look at their body language and facial expression, and imitate them as much as you can. There are certain body language postures that can make people like you immediately and vice-versa.

10) Reciprocity

Do something for others, and they are likely to return the favor, even if not immediately. Start small, or with something that doesn't expend much of your energy and time.

How to spot psychology tricks being used on you?

Now that you have some idea of the most common tricks, it is useful to know when they are being used against you. Many of these tricks are influenced by dark psychology and, therefore, can be used in multiple ways. Try to keep your eyes open and view things through an analytical lens.

For instance, in terms of the psychology trick of social proof and authority, try to check for evidence and proof. If they show testimonials or certifications, make sure to check for credibility. Don't just go with what you see. Rather, seek clarification and talk to other people. Be aware of what is being presented to you.

People may use their sweet words to convince you to buy something. While it is a typical response to agree to it, keep your mind open to gauge if you really need it. Sometimes, it can be difficult to say no to a request, but you are not obliged to accept every request.

Psychological persuasion techniques can either be tools that improve your life or ones that make your communication or goal-setting difficult. While it can be fun to use these tricks, it is generally advisable to be mindful when using them. The tricks allow you to enhance your efficiency and communication and can make things more convenient for you, but they can also be tools for manipulation and deceit.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

