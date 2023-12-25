Psychology behind why we watch Christmas movies on a loop

Christmas holds a special place in our calendar and Christmas movies form a core part of it. Year after year, we snuggle in our blankets, and often sip on hot chocolate while watching classics like Home Alone, Polar Express, or even Die Hard. While there can be individual reasons for binge-watching these movies, it seems Christmas plays a huge part in increasing their viewership.

What is the psychology behind this? What makes us watch this movie even when we are familiar with the storyline or even the dialogue?

It seems that these movies are much more than entertainment to us. As you enjoy watching these movies this season, it is interesting to learn about the emotional and cognitive patterns that maintain them. Think about what keeps you in the movie loop and makes you watch cheesy Christmas movies.

Christmas movies bring us joy, like no other. (Image via Vecteezy/ Ilona Shorokhova)

Psychology behind watching Christmas movies during holiday season

Christmas movies are a time of togetherness and belongingness. (Image via Vecteezy/ Myron Standret)

The holidays are upon us and like many others, we are busy thinking of the movies that we are going to binge-watch in the last few days of the year. It is quite likely that this is our routine every year. Interestingly, we don't get bored of this and repeat it every year.

Here are some reasons why we can't stop watching Christmas movies:

1.Familiarlity

While humans seek novelty and new experiences, our happy hormones are likely to get activated when we see something familiar. We are aware of the Christmas movies we watch and know how they start and how they are likely to end. According to the familiarity principle, you are likely to develop a preference for people you remember and experiences and things that are familiar to you.

2. Emotional rituals

Habits help us feel comfortable. (Image via Freepik/ Stockking)

We form habits early and sometimes these become part of our core memories. Perhaps watching Christmas movies reminds you of a significant other or of a time when you were carefree and happy.

Engagement in these rituals significantly contributes to our emotional health and reminds us that there is a time in the year when you don't have to push yourself.

3. Comfort and happy hormones

Whether it is spending time at home with your family members or snuggling in your fuzzy blanket, we all have our own comfort zones. Engaging in these activities releases happy hormones that make us feel at home.

Additionally, there are certain things that help us stay grounded in the present. For instance, the smell of freshly baked cakes or the sounds of Christmas music all have an instant effect on our emotions.

4. Stress relief

Which movies will you be watching today? (Image via Freepik/ Pikisuperstar)

There are a lot of things that can stress you out during the holiday season, making us feel lonely and low. Watching movies can help you manage the stress temporarily and, more importantly, take a well-deserved rest. A lot of us enjoy watching animated movies that can also help us escape into an imaginary world, full of joy and miracles.

Christmas movies have an element of magic in them. They can help us feel better and more comforted in a few minutes. A lot of us can feel pressured to watch new movies or not the typical rom-com. However, this season, try to decide what works out for you and brings you comfort.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.