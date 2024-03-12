Puffy legs? 8 possible causes of swollen feet and ankles

Anyone can get swollen feet out of the blue. Sometimes you glance down and notice a small bulge where the ankle bone previously used to be. Swollen ankles might also give you the sensation of being encircled by a chain.

There are numerous reasons why your feet and ankles may swell. Some are tied to medical conditions, while others are sports- or lifestyle-related. In the latter instance, you can help reduce swelling with some minor lifestyle changes. Your feet carry you everywhere.

Furthermore, swelling or inflammation may hinder you from engaging in many of your normal activities. Finding the source of the symptoms ensures that you receive the necessary care and can return to your normal routine.

Causes of swollen feet and ankles

1) Working out too much

Swelling is a common complaint among runners. One disadvantage of running long distances is that it causes a lot of swelling in the bottom limbs. Force can be greater than the capacity of the muscles and the veins to transfer the fluid to your heart, causing the liquid to sit towards the tip of your legs.

causes of swollen feet and ankles (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by khairul)

2) Infections

Foot infections remain a prevalent source of oedema and irritation. Diabetics are more likely to get foot infections as a result of cuts, blisters, or other traumas. If your ingrown toenail is swollen and inflamed, you might have a bacterial infection that requires skilled podiatrist care.

causes of swollen feet and ankles (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by noelle)

3) Heart failure

Heart failure occurs when the ventricles (lower heart chambers) weaken or become excessively rigid. It indicates that the heart is unable to pump as efficiently as it should. As a consequence, blood in the veins of the legs that should be pushed directly to the heart rather pools in the veins, allowing fluid to leak to the foot and lower leg.

causes of swollen feet and ankles(image sourced via Pexels / Photo by pixabay)

4) Complication during pregnancy

Swollen feet while pregnant are quite common. Weight gain and retention of water are partly to blame. Nonethe­less, certain repe­rcussions, like preeclampsia, could cause serious fluid buildup. If you have crossed your 21st week of pregnancy, with ste­ady blood pressure and notice swelling in your fe­et, preeclampsia could be a potential cause.

causes of swollen feet and ankles (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by pixabay)

5) Abnormalities in ve­ins

The task of your arteries is to pump blood from the heart to the rest of your body, including the legs and feet.

On the other hand, the veins are responsible for taking blood back to the heart. With aging or due to stress on our veins, they might get damaged, interfering with their function and leading to fluid accumulation in our ankles and feet.

causes of swollen feet and ankles (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by roman)

6) Birth control pills

Oestrogen-containing birth control tablets can cause water retention, resulting in oedema in the legs or ankles. This is usually not a major concern, but it is vital to be aware of other issues that may manifest similarly.

causes of swollen feet and ankles (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by anna)

7) Bad circulation

This is the leading cause of oedema in the legs, feet, and ankles. Adults, the elderly, and pregnant women are most affected in the final moments of the day.

Although poor circulation is not painful, it can produce minor discomfort, such as having heavy or fluid-filled feet. Poor circulation of blood in your legs is natural with age, as veins become less capable of delivering blood to the heart. This causes blood to collect and puddle in the legs.

causes of swollen feet and ankles (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by jeshoots)

8) Liver diseases

Certain liver diseases, like cirrhosis, characterised by serious liver destruction, could lead to a decreased concentration of an amino acid known as albumin. Insufficient amounts of albumin may give rise to fluid buildup in the connective tissue of the feet and legs.

causes of swollen feet and ankles (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by andrea)

A swollen ankle is rarely a cause for concern, and it will usually go away after some rest and elevation. If your ankle swelling has been accompanied by acute pain, redness, heat, or other unpleasant symptoms, it could be an indication of a greater issue.