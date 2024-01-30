Purified vs distilled water for baby: which one should you choose?

To find out which water is best for babies in the purified vs distilled water for baby debate, we need to understand the process of water purification. Babies and newborns are very delicate and have to be treated with care. Choosing the right water for them will help them to be healthy and safe from any water-borne diseases. Choosing the right water for baby and baby formula is very important and with so many options in the market, it can be very confusing.

In the purified vs distilled water for baby debate, we need to understand that both of these water types can offer several benefits and disbenefits. Water intake and mixing water in the baby formula is very important. All of them need water to survive. But we do not know what is the right type of water for the babies. Purified vs distilled water for baby, which is the best? Let us now find out.

Purified vs distilled water for baby: What is distilled water and what are its effects on babies?

Can babies drink distilled water? (Image by Raymond Woolhead/Unsplash)

Distilled water is obtained through the scientific process of distillation. It is a type of purified water. The pure water is captured as it turns into steam, in the process of distillation and is then collected and cooled. This is distilled water, which is free from any kind of contaminants. Distilled water is mainly used in labs and for medical purposes.

Distilled water is the purest form of water and it can be fed to babies and even mixed with baby formulas. However, it does not contain the necessary minerals. There is no fluoride present in distilled water and therefore if your baby is drinking distilled water only, then giving your baby fluoride supplements is important as it helps fight tooth decay and good oral health. Giving distilled water to babies will help them to stay away from diseases like fluorosis and other waterborne diseases as distilled water is 99.9 % safe.

Distilled water will also protect the baby from unnecessary minerals, remove acidic waste from the baby's body, and protect the developing brain and body of the infant.

Purified water for baby and its benefits: Purified vs distilled water for baby

A bottle of purified water(Image by Intenza Fitness/Unsplash)

In the debate about purified vs distilled water for babies, we have already seen what distilled water can do. Let us now come to purified water. Purified water is water where impurities are reduced to a very low level. To reach the level of purification needed for the water to be called purified water, the water has to go through several purification processes like reverse osmosis, distillation, etc.

Purified water can be given to babies and can also be mixed into the baby formula. The minerals needed by babies are present in purified water. Purified water would not cause gas or mineral imbalance in infants. It gives the right amount of everything the babies need. It is also tasty, and safe. Water quality depends from place to place and therefore instead of boiling and giving tap water, thinking it is safe, giving purified water is a much safer choice.

Bottled water is purified water. However, while purchasing, check the label to see if the water is bottled before purification or bottled from public water supplies, to ensure safety.

Purified vs distilled water for baby: Which one is the best?

Tap water is very unsafe for babies (Image by Jen Theodore/Unsplash)

In the debate of purified vs distilled water for babies, we should understand that both of these water types can be given to babies or mixed with baby formulas. Distilled water is more safe but it lacks minerals and nutrients. Therefore if you are giving distilled water, consult with the doctor as he may give additional supplements.

However, if you choose to give purified water, you do not have to worry about mineral or nutrient deficiencies. This type of water is well-balanced and will provide all that your baby needs to stay safe, hydrated, and healthy. However, if you have to choose between purified water and distilled water, choose purified water for your baby as it will give your baby everything in the right amount.

Coming out of the debate about purified vs distilled water for babies, if you are looking for a better choice, go for baby water as it contains the right amount of magnesium. potassium and calcium, which is not present in distilled water. And remember that babies who are not 6 months of age yet, do not need to drink water.