Is Your Drinking Water Healthy Enough For You?

Drinking water is available through different sources, which is a cause for concern when it comes to the variety and safety of supply of water. For instance, in the United States, people prefer tap water, and it is generally safe for drinking purposes.

Being integral for our life, it is important that we are provided with safe water for drinking. This article will delve into everything you need to know about different types of drinking water, what points to consider for the quality check of water, its safety, and the healthiest choices for optimal health.

Exploring the Varieties of Drinking Water

There are different types of sources for consuming water (Image by jcomp on freepik)

As we all know, earth’s surface is surrounded by 71% water, but that does not mean every water body incorporates water fit for drinking. There are numerous bodies where the quality of water is substandard.

1. Tap Water

The municipal system provides water coming through your taps, which is your go-to source at home. It is also drawn from private wells.

2. Mineral Water

Mineral water is generally towed from below the earth, containing a natural mineral content of 250 parts per million.

3. Spring Water

People consider spring water as nature’s gift to mankind, and it generally rises from underground sources. It is further saved at the very place of origin.

4. Distilled Water

It is a type of water that has undergone a process of distillation. During this process, impurities, minerals, and contaminants are removed.

5. Purified Water

Purified water goes through processes like reverse osmosis, ozonation, filtration, and distillation to make it fit for drinking.

6. Rainwater

In places like rural Australia, rainwater is being preserved, and it is considered as a reliable source of drinking water.

How Do You Choose The Right Quality of Drinking Water?

The quality of water is very important (Image by freepik on freepik)

Water bodies like lakes and oceans are not fit for drinking because of the risk of contamination. As we all have distinctive access to safe drinking water globally, it automatically means a number of challenges need to be overcome as well.

Other than tap water being the affordable winner, situations sometimes may lead to a switch to bottled water. You should always keep an eye on local safety reports. Further, being aware of hidden sugars in beverages containing water is important for your health as well.

The risk of contamination, however, is endless, no matter the source, which calls for the need for caution. You'd be surprised to learn that bottled water is majorly at high risk of contamination.

The pH level is a marker of whether a substance is acidic, basic, or alkaline. The pH level in most drinking water lies between 6.5 to 7.5. Distilled water is acidic whereas some marketable bottled water takes a dip towards the alkaline side.

However, the pH of water does not have a major impact on optimal health. Overconsumption of water often leads to potential risks regardless of pH, hence, moderation is important.

Water contains natural mineral content such as calcium and magnesium, which hardly influences health. Hard water often leaves a white cast on sinks, but that does not mean it's unsafe to consume. In fact, the mineral content’s impact of hard water on health is minimal.

With all the information above, we can conclude that in this grand uniformity of hydration, tap water and bottled water take all the attention, are checked, and are mostly safe. Tap water is considered as economically safe and affordable, but circumstances might make you consume bottled water.

Keeping the sensitivity of water in mind, being aware of its safety, and appreciating moderation ensure a happy relationship with the daily potion. Cheers to informative sips and a healthier, hydrated journey!