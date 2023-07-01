Purity of distilled water: Benefits and safety

A type of water that often comes into the spotlight is distilled water. It's created through a process of distillation, where impurities are removed by boiling water and collecting the resulting vapor.

In this article, we explore the benefits and address the question of its safety for drinking.

Is boiled water the same as distilled water?

Boiled water and distilled water are not the same. (Anna Pou/Pexels)

Boiled water and distilled water are not the same, as they undergo different processes and yield different results.

Boiling water involves heating the water to its boiling point, which helps kill bacteria and viruses, making the water safe to drink. However, boiling does not eliminate impurities like minerals, chemicals or other contaminants that may be present in the water.

Meanwhile, distilled water is created through distillation, where water is boiled, and the resulting steam is collected and condensed back into liquid form. This process effectively removes impurities, including minerals, chemicals and most contaminants, resulting in a higher level of purity compared to boiled water.

While boiled water can be a suitable option for short-term disinfection, distilled is preferred in situations where a high level of purity is necessary, like in medical and laboratory settings or for specific industrial applications.

Distilled water benefits

Purity at its finest: It's renowned for its unparalleled purity. The distillation process effectively eliminates impurities, like minerals, chemicals, bacteria and viruses, leaving behind only water molecules. This purity makes it an excellent choice for various applications.

Mineral-free nature: While minerals are essential for overall health, some individuals, like those with certain medical conditions or following specific diets, may need to limit their mineral intake.

Distilled water is devoided of minerals, so it can serve as an option for people who require strict control over their mineral consumption.

Enhanced taste in food and beverages: Due to its pure composition, distilled water has a neutral taste that does not interfere with the flavors of other ingredients.

Chefs and mixologists often prefer using it in culinary creations and beverages to ensure the truest expression of flavors.

Household applications: The absence of impurities in distilled water makes it ideal for use in appliances like steam irons, humidifiers and car batteries. These devices are susceptible to scale and mineral build-up, which can be minimized by using distilled water.

Is distilled water safe to drink?

Distilled water provides a multitude of benefits. (Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels)

Yes, generally speaking, it's safe for consumption. Here's a look at a few more aspects:

Short-term consumption: Drinking it in moderate amounts for short periods is generally considered safe.

However, due to its lack of minerals, long-term consumption without alternative sources of essential minerals may lead to potential mineral deficiencies. Consult with a healthcare professional if you have concerns about your mineral intake.

Electrolyte balance: Being devoid of minerals, distilled water may not be the best choice for rehydration after intense physical activity. During such times, it's advisable to opt for sports drinks or water with added electrolytes to replenish essential minerals lost through sweat.

Dietary considerations: If your diet predominantly consists of whole foods, you likely obtain sufficient minerals from your meals. In such cases, occasional consumption of distilled water should not pose any significant health risks.

Distilled water offers numerous benefits, including its unmatched purity, versatiity in usage and potential health benefits.

While it's safe for short-term consumption, it's essential to maintain a balanced diet and consult with healthcare professionals regarding any specific mineral needs. By understanding the benefits and limitations of it, you can make an informed decision about its place in your lifestyle and health routine.

