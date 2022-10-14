Raven-Symone Reveals How She Lost 40 Pounds Without Working Out

As a public figure growing up, Raven-Symone has been open about her body image for decades.

Despite having previously made appearances on The Cosby Show and Hangin' with Mr. Cooper in the 1980s and 1990s, the actress gained fame as the title character on That's So Raven, which debuted on Disney Channel in 2003. In October 2021, Raven said she initially began receiving advice to "don't eat this, don't eat that, you know, you have to be on point" when she was a child star.

Raven-Symone has been putting her health first for the past year, and fans have noticed. The former co-host of The View made a surprise appearance on the daytime talk program in March 2022 to announce that she had shed 40 pounds on her own, without even engaging in any exercise.

Raven-Symone credited her wife Miranda Maday for helping her lose weight by helping her cut out sugar from her diet.

Raven-Symone Weight Loss Journey

The Disney star revealed that a straightforward alteration to her diet served as the catalyst for her weight loss.

Raven-Symone disclosed that her doctor had given her some unfavorable news and that she wanted to get her health under control so she could spend a long time with her partner in happiness. “I want to be here for her as long as I can,” she said. “I found out some numbers at the doctor that were not pleasant for someone in my age bracket — or any age bracket, to be honest with you.”

Gesturing to her wife, Miranda, Raven claimed that "With her help and guidance and love and fantastic cooking skills…she helped me kick sugar. I say kick sugar because it is an addictive drug, and I was addicted to it in wheat form, in regular form. And it's out of my system."

Now that Raven-Symone observes intermittent fasting and craves something sweet, she goes for keto-friendly cookies. The actress stressed that the 40 pounds she lost came from a significant adjustment to her diet while pointing out that she does not exercise. In contrast to her weight when she left The View in 2016, which was 210 pounds, Raven disclosed that her current weight is 170 pounds.

Symoné published Instagram videos showing herself walking in June 2021, while claiming in an interview with The View that she lost weight simply by modifying her diet and doing "no exercise." She said in the video, "Me and exercise don't get along, but when we do, it's a quick walk.

In the past year, Raven-Symone has posted videos of herself and her wife making healthier versions of their favorite dishes on Instagram. The two demonstrated making a keto key lime pie on Instagram Live in August.

Wrapping Up

What exactly does eliminating sugar from one's diet entail? Sugar is addictive and has numerous negative effects on the body and brain. The "sugar high" that most people feel after consuming meals like candy and soda is caused by the simple carbohydrates in those foods, which are converted into glucose in the bloodstream.

Complex carbohydrates included in starchy foods like bread, white rice, pasta, and french fries break down into simple sugars. These foods have the same ups and downs in blood sugar levels as candy bar sugar.

Keeping your sugar intake under control may help you lose weight and give you more energy. Your quality of life will go up if you maintain a healthy weight, and you may avoid developing future health problems. Raven-Symone is a great illustration of what giving up sugar and adopting healthy habits can do. It's difficult to disagree that she can accomplish everything she sets her mind to when she has such joy in life, a fulfilling career, and desire.

