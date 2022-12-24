Reasons Why You Feel Exhausted Most of The Times

Do you feel exhausted most of the time? Do you find it difficult to stay awake while watching sitcoms in the evening? The majority of us are familiar with what it feels like to be exhausted, particularly when we have the flu, a cold, or another viral ailment.

Even though it would seem common in this day and age to constantly be exhausted, it's not. Medical experts should be consulted for an evaluation of fatigue that is not eased by rest.

The possible causes of your constant fatigue are discussed in this article.

Possible Reasons Why You Feel Exhausted

However, if you frequently feel exhausted, there may be other factors involved besides sleep deprivation. More serious conditions, including sleep apnea, depression, diabetes, or chronic kidney disease can all contribute to fatigue.

Here’s a list of some possible reasons:

1) Anemia

You don't create enough red blood cells if you have anemia, a condition marked by iron deficiency. To ensure that your body's organs receive the proper amount of oxygen, those cells are necessary. You can become depleted and worn out as a result.

Anemia, which affects an estimated 3 million Americans, is the most frequent blood disorder in the country, causing you to feel exhausted.

2) Dehydration

You are already dehydrated if you are thirsty, which can make you feel exhausted and weak. You can check for some common signs of dehydration.

Aim for six to eight glasses each day; if you exercise, increase that number.

How can you consume more water? Here are a few ways:

When you first get up, drink a cup of water. You should also do so before each meal.

Keep a glass of water by your desk or by your side at all times so you may drink it.

After each restroom break, down a glass of water! It's simple to develop a habit like this.

Set a phone alarm to go off roughly every hour to remind you to drink water.

Eat plenty of water-containing fruits and veggies!

3) Exercising too much or too little

Okay, so it makes reasonable that overdoing the exercise could make you feel exhausted, especially if you don't allow yourself a day or two of downtime. However, according to some studies, exercising frequently helps increase your energy levels, so not exercising enough might also make you feel fatigued.

Exhaustion may result in signs like irritation and a lack of motivation. (Image via Unsplash/ Elisa Ventur)

A good workout can also help you feel less stressed and anxious, two things that are infamous for robbing you of sleep. Therefore, putting in only 20 minutes of moderate exercise five days a week at the very least may help you receive the rest you require.

4) Increased stress levels

Without question, stress may accumulate over time. Perhaps it explains why it keeps coming. Or you keep pushing yourself further. In either case, it can wear you out to the point of making you feel exhausted.

This may result in signs like irritation and a lack of motivation. Additionally, it may result in bodily problems like weariness, headaches, and muscle strain.

5) Underactive thyroid

The disorder is also referred to as hypothyroidism. It is characterized by low levels of critical hormone production. People can go years without getting detected because many other diseases have early signs that are quite frequent.

There are many other reasons why you can feel exhausted all the time. (Image via Unsplash/ Vladislav Muslakov)

Typically, the symptoms include making you feel exhausted, weight gain, sadness, aches in the muscles, sensitivity to the cold, and dry skin and hair.

Hormone therapy can be used to address this issue.

Conclusion

There are many other reasons why you can feel exhausted all the time. For instance, combating an infection may cause what some refer to as sick behavior, which occasionally includes fatigue.

Overall, fatigue may be a symptom of any illness associated with chronic inflammation. Or perhaps all you need to do is alter your diet. In any event, if you frequently feel exhausted and are worried, speak with your doctor.

