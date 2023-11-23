Reasons Why Your Hair Is Greasy after Washing

Nothing beats the annoyance when you get your hair greasy after washing. When you get a shower and even after that your hair feels dirty and sticky, the point of taking a bath in the first place goes in vain.

Taking a bath every day helps you feel refreshed, helps you get the much-needed fresh start to your day, and also maintains your hygiene. However, even after taking a good shower if your hair still looks greasy then it gets frustrating and takes all the fun out of bathing.

In this article, we will discuss the causes, preventions, and possible treatments for hair greasy after washing.

Hair Greasy After Washing: What is causing it?

hair greasy after washing (Image by Freepik on Freepik)

The main reason behind the greasiness in your hair can be pointed to seborrhea which is a common skin condition. In seborrhea, the sebaceous glands present produce an excess amount of oil, sebum.

While the greasy look can also depend on the way you are bathing as it could be possible that you are not taking care of your hair as you should be. In such a case, being a little bit more careful can help you with getting rid of greasiness.

However, if being careless is not the issue, the reason could be sebum. The levels of sebum in your body could be altered due to hormonal imbalance or the diet you are consuming. It has been found that including a low glycemic diet can actually reduce the chances of excess sebum secretions in the body. Consuming low glycemic will reduce the possibility of an increase in blood sugar levels which is responsible for secretion of sebum.

In addition to this, the greasiness can also be categorized based on the type of hair you flex. There are more chances of greasiness in your hair if you have straightened or fine hair. These types of hair are more prone to look greasy after washing.

In contrast to this, if you have curly or thick hairs then there is not much to worry about as sebum can more effectively cover thin hairs compared to thick ones.

Further, if you use wax or oily products in your hair, the chances of greasiness increase on its own. The increase in pollution and excess sweat contributes to the excess greasiness in your hair even after washing it.

How can you treat greasy hair after washing?

Hair greasy after washing (Image by Freepik on Freepik)

Based on the type of hair one can maintain it. If you have thin hair then it is advisable to wash your hair daily and the use of shampoo in a few days can reduce the oil buildup. Basically, maintaining a hair care routine can help you with the greasiness in all.

Further, one can try various shampoos which consist of anionic surfactants like laureth sulfates as they can help with the removal of excess oil. However, these shampoos are not good for the long run as they make your hair dry and cause more harm than benefit.

If this does not work and the greasiness still persists it is advisable to get medical advice as soon as possible.

Hair Greasy After Washing: How can you prevent it?

How to prevent the greasiness in your hair? (Image by Freepik on Freepik)

In order to prevent hair greasy after washing, one should make sure to wash their hair regularly with the proper use of shampoo when needed. Making your diet low in glycemic content can also contribute to less sebum production.

Further, one should keep their combs and all sorts of headwear clean. Along with this, one should also avoid the usage of waxes or any kind of styling products for hair as they are one of the main reasons behind greasy hair as they tend to trap oils causing greasiness.

Hair greasy after washing can be a common problem, but it can easily be avoided by inculcating a good hair care routine. If the stickiness and the greasiness persist, it is better to get medical advice.