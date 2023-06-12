A hormone balance diet is important for everyone, particularly women. That's because hormonal imbalance can impact everything from medical issues and stress levels to menstrual cycle, skin health and mood. It can even cause serious health concerns and require medical treatment.

The good news, though, is that by following a hormone balance diet you can easily balance your hormones and keep your overall health in check. Fortunately, there are several hormone balancing foods you can add to your diet to regulate hormones and fuel your body with a variety of nutrients and minerals.

Foods to add to a hormone balance diet

Following are eight of the best foods that balance hormones in females:

#1 Cruciferous vegetables

Cruciferous vegetables are good hormonal balancing food. (Photo via Pexels/Rodolfo Quirós)

Adding cruciferous vegetables to your hormone balance diet can be beneficial in regulating your hormones. That's because these vegetables produce indole-3 carbinol when cooked and chewed, which helps boost liver function, a key factor for hormonal balance.

Medical experts suggest that cruciferous vegetables must be had regularly for detoxifying and balancing the hormones. Some examples of these types of vegetables include broccoli, bok choy, cauliflower, cabbage, radish and kale.

#2 Avocado

Avocados are a very nutritious and healthy fruit that you should definitely add to your hormone balance diet.

In fact, avocados are considered one of the healthiest fruits, as they are loaded with fiber, healthy fats and other important nutrients. However, remember that avocados are a bit high in calories, so make sure you consume them in moderation.

#3 Flaxseed

Flaxseed is another very healthy hormone balancing food that can do wonders for your overall health. It's packed with essential antioxidants, healthy fats and fiber and can be easily added to a hormone balance diet.

#4 Egg

Eggs keep hormone levels in check. (Photo via Pexels/Jane Doan)

Eggs are one of the most amazing foods that should be included in your hormone balance diet.

Regular consumption of eggs impacts the ghrelin and insulin hormones in the body and keeps hormone levels in check. Another great benefit of having eggs is that they can keep you full for longer and control your appetite.

#5 Pumpkin seed

Pumpkin seeds are also good for balancing hormones. They contain magnesium, vitamin B5 and vitamin C and help regulate the adrenal glands and stress levels, keeping hormones balanced.

#6 Blueberry

The antioxidants present in blueberries makes the fruit a healthy addition to a hormone balance diet. Not only do they balance hormones, but blueberries offer several health benefits, including preventing UTIs and promoting heart health.

#7 Fatty fish

Fatty fish are rich in vitamin D. (Photo via Pexels/Krisztina Papp)

Fatty fish like lake trout, salmon, sardines and mackerel are all super-healthy foods to manage hormonal balance.

They help regulate hunger hormones, promote satiety and keep overeating at bay. Fatty fish is rich in vitamin D, which helps improve testosterone level in females and helps combat weight gain, depression and fatigue, too.

#8 Quinoa

Quinoa is another healthy, and gluten-free carbohydrate that can be added to a hormone balance diet.

It also regulates female testosterone levels and is considered one of the healthiest hormone balancing foods. While the protein in quinoa stabilizes blood sugar level, magnesium and phosphorus help relieve uncomfortable PMS symptoms.

Other hormone balancing foods include:

nuts

cherries

pomegranates

dark leafy vegetables

apples

green tea

probiotics

If you have a hormonal imbalance that’s affecting your health, adding the aforementioned foods to your everyday diet can be beneficial.

Keep in mind that hormones impact your overall health, including digestion, metabolism, mood, fertility, stress, appetite, development and weight. A healthy diet high in vegetables, fruits, whole grains and protein can keep hormones balanced and promote a healthier lifestyle.

