Recent study says red meat consumption could cause type 2 diabetes

Red meat, known for its high protein content and various micronutrients like vitamin B complexes and iron, is consumed in many cultures.

It's prepared using different methods worldwide, as per the taste preferences. Red meat goes well with different flavors and spices, which makes it a delicacy savored by everyone.

However, recently, it has been under the scanner for various health risks. A recent study published by The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition pointed out that there's a possible relationship between type 2 diabetes and consumption of red meat.

Red meat and type 2 diabetes

Red meat and Type 2 diabetes (Image by bublikhaus on Freepik)

Red meat, as the name suggests, is red when it's raw, obtained from various mammals. Beef, lamb, pork and mutton are some examples of it.

The relation between red meat and type 2 diabetes was found by the health data of around 216,695 participants from the Nurses Health Study.

Interestingly, this study was conducted for 36 years where the participants were asked to fill out a food questionnaire every two to three years. It was observed that around 22,000 people were diagnosed with diabetes type 2.

On further examination, it was found that the people who have a high intake of meat regularly have a 62 percent higher chance of getting diagnosed with type 2 diabetes compared to those who consumed it within a limit.

Moreover, the researchers also claimed that a daily serving of meat can increase the risk of diabetes to 46 percent for processed meat and 24 percent for unprocessed.

Xiao Gu the leader of the study, a postdoctoral research fellow at Harvard, said:

“Our findings strongly support dietary guidelines that recommend limiting the consumption of red meat, and this applies to both processed and unprocessed red meat.”

Alternatives for red meat

Alternatives for Meat (Image by Freepik)

The consumption of meat should be limited, and to do that, it should be replaced with alternatives.

Based on research, replacing meat with nuts and legumes can decrease chanced of getting diagnosed with diabetes type 2 by up to 30 percent.

Various options like fish, chicken, nuts, beans, whole grains and dairy products can be good sources of protein when consumed appropriately with a balanced and well-planned diet.

Consumption of pulses

Pulses (Image by rawpixel.com on Freepik)

Pulses are a good source of protein and are high in fiber and iron. Consumption of pulses can also help in reducing cholesterol.

Soya bean

Soya beans are a rich source of protein, so they can be a good addition to your diet for the required protein intake.

With the consumption of soya beans, heart-related problems can be reduced.

Nuts and seeds

Nuts (Image by Freepik)

Various nuts like almonds, hazelnuts, walnuts and seeds like sunflower and pumpkin seeds can be good sources of protein.

They also come with other health benefits if consumed regularly.

To avoid getting diagnosed with type 2 diabetes or other various diseases,,it's better to reduce the consumption of meat overall.

The choice is individual, so consume it moderately if you have to.