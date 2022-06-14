How to Do Reclined Big Toe Pose (Supta Padangusthasana) In Yoga? Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits and Common Mistakes 

Reclined big toe pose (Supta Padangusthasana) in yoga is a classic hamstring stretch that can be easily modified for all fitness levels.

This yoga pose can be very beneficial, especially for runners and athletes, as the stretch directly targets the calves and hamstrings.

Also known as the Supine big toe pose, Supta Padangusthasana can be done using a yoga strap or belt.

Incorporating this gentle yoga asana into your daily yoga session or post-exercise stretching routine can increase flexibility and mobility in your thigh muscles and improve your overall lower body functionality.

How to do reclined big toe pose (Supta Padangusthasana)?

Follow the below-mentioned steps to perform this pose correctly.

To start with, you’ll need a yoga strap or a belt. Make sure you don’t use a flexible or very stretchy exercise band. Instead, use something that can be easily held taut.

Here's how this exercise is done:

Lie on your back on a mat.

Keep your legs extended and your arms on your sides. Breathe easily.

As you exhale, bend your left knee, and hug your thigh towards your chest. Keep your right leg extended.

Wrap the yoga band around the ball of your left foot, and hold one end of the band in each hand.

To straighten your knee, reach through your heel, and extend it towards the ceiling. Keep your left foot flexed and your hips balanced on the yoga mat. Lift gently through the ball of your left toe.

Bend slightly down on the yoga band, and allow your thigh bone to rest in your pelvis. As you do that, you’ll feel your lower back pressing into the mat.

Press your shoulders into the mat, and straighten the back of your neck.

Keep your gaze at the ceiling or your left big toe.

Hold the stretch for a few minutes.

To come out of the pose, bend your left knee towards your chest, bring your right knee together.

Give both legs a little hug, and perform the same move with your right knee raised.

Complete a stretch for each leg.

If you want to intensify the stretch on your inner thighs, place a yoga band in your left hand, and turn your leg outward to your left.

To initiate the turn, use your left thigh bone and not your heel. Keep your right thigh down, and lower your left leg towards your left.

Let your toe hang a few inches off the mat and your legs rotate outwardly. Hold this position for 20 seconds, and take your heel up towards the ceiling.

While exhaling, bring your knee towards your chest, and let go of the band. Finally, release your leg, and extend it on the mat.

Beginner tips to consider

A reclined big toe pose can benefit almost all yoga practitioners, it you do it correctly, as mentioned above. Nevertheless, here are some tips you may keep in mind when performing this pose.

Be sure to use a good-quality yoga strap for this asana. Always choose one that is taut and not stretchy.

Do not push yourself too hard. Take your time, and do every move slowly. Gradually, you’ll be able to improve your flexibility.

It might be challenging for you to keep the head of your thigh bone into your pelvis. To make that easier, keep your breath pattern smooth, and concentrate on the thigh of your raised leg.

Relax and calm your mind, and as you do that, you’ll start to feel your leg relaxing downward.

Common mistakes to avoid when doing reclined big toe pose

When performing the reclined big toe pose, avoid these mistakes to get the most out of this yoga asana:

Hips lifting off the mat

When you lift your leg while doing this asana, don't allow your hip to lift off the mat. Keep your hips pressed equally into the mat.

Moving your lower leg

The leg that remains extended on the mat should not rotate or move throughout the pose. Keep that leg extended straight on the mat, and do not lift, move, or rotate it.

Benefits of reclined big toe pose

Supta Padangusthasana primarily stretches the calves and hamstrings.

If you are into sports that involve a lot of movement and running, it's common to have stiff and painful hamstrings.

A reclined big toe pose can potentially help prevent these issues and also reduce lower back pain by improving your overall posture. Moreover, this pose is also said to improve digestion and promote a healthy gut.

Bottom line

The reclined big toe pose (Supta Padangusthasana) is generally safe and effective when done correctly.

However, if you have any pain or injury in your hamstring, shoulders or quads, it's best to consult your doctor and check if this pose is safe for you or not. Also, pregnant women should avoid this pose in their second and third trimesters.

If you feel discomfort or pain, stop immediately, and slowly come out of this pose.

