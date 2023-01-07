Red Clover tends to be a wild flowering plant that has been used as a traditional medicine for conditions such as arthritis, menopause symptoms, asthma, and cough. However, there is little to no scientific evidence that supports these claims. These flowering plants are from the same family as the beans and peas.

In this article, we will discuss the red clover in greater depth along with its uses, benefits, and possible side effects.

This wild flowering plant might also have some side effects (Image via Pexels/Tanguy Le Runigo)

Benefits of Red Clover

Here are some of the potential advantages that you can gain from this wild flowering plant:

1. Heart Health

Red Clover might help in enhancing the cardiovascular health of women after their menopause. It will help in decreasing the level of bad cholesterol along with increasing the level of good cholesterol in your body. However, whether these claims apply to the general population or not remains unknown due to the limited sample size of the research.

2. Osteoporosis

This herb has also been shown to reduce the risks relating to osteoporosis, which makes your bones weaker with a lower density. This is especially true for women in the older age group as the decline of estrogen can lead to weaker bones.

3. Hair and Skin Health

Red Clover has also been effectively used as a traditional herb to boost your hair and skin health. It has been reported to improve the appearance and texture of your skin and hair along with enhancing the overall quality. This herb also helps in lowering hair loss along with promoting its growth.

4. Menopausal Symptoms

This wild flowering plant is known best for its management of menopausal symptoms such as night sweats and hot flashes. It has also been reported for better management of menopausal symptoms such as vaginal dryness, anxiety, and depression.

Side Effects of Red Clover

You should consult medical professional before using it (Image via Pexels/Petr Ganaj)

The side effects of red clover are rarely seen, but they still affect certain people. This is why it is important to consult a medical professional before incorporating into your routine on a daily basis.

This wild flowering plant should be avoided by people with hormone-sensitive conditions like endometriosis, breast cancer, and ovarian cancer. It should also be avoided by children and people with bleeding disorders.

Some of the side effects include headaches, vomiting, nausea, vaginal spotting, skin irritation, and prolonged menstruation.

How to Use Red Clover?

You can incorporate this wild flowering plant into your lifestyle by taking it as tea, extract, and supplement. However, it is extremely crucial that you follow the instructions written on the label to avoid any problems. It is also recommended to consult a healthcare professional before incorporating them into your lifestyle.

Red Clover is known to be an effective traditional medicine for varying health problems ranging from arthritis and hot flashes to asthma. However, you should be wary of its potential downsides with regular use such as headaches and nausea. It is also recommended that certain people should avoid using this herb because of its minor estrogenic properties. These include breastfeeding and pregnant women along with people suffering from hormone sensitive conditions.

