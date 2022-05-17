Red Wine: Nutritional Facts and Health Benefits

Red wine has long been regarded as heart-healthy when consumed in moderation. The amount of alcohol and antioxidants included in red wine may help reduce coronary artery disease, a condition that contributes to heart attacks.

The color of each wine is determined by the grape variety employed in the process and the amount of time the skin pigmentation is in contact with the juice. There are around 50 main red wine varietals that constantly appear in today's global wine industry. Some of them include Shiraz, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Zinfandel, and Pinot Noir.

Perhaps you believe that consuming wine will help you acquire weight. Read on to learn more about Red Wine's health advantages and nutrition profile.

How is red wine prepared?

The hue of red wine can range from deep violet to brick red to brown. It is made by fermenting dark colored grapes (black) with their skins in order to keep the wine's color. The color and flavor components of the grape skin are extracted throughout the production process.

Evidence suggests that wine manufacturing began in Iran and Russian Georgia between 6000 and 5000 B.C. It is regarded as valuable water for drinking, religious, and cultural purposes. People from several cultures learnt how to manufacture rudimentary alcoholic beverages. Wine has been around since early Roman times.

Nutrition profile of Red Wine

As per USDA, one serving (5 ounces) of red wine contains:

125 calories

0 g fat

5.9 mg sodium

3.8 g carbohydrates

0 g fibre

0.9 g sugar

0.1 g protein

A glass of red wine contains 0.2 milligrams of manganese, which is around 10% of your daily manganese requirements.

Red wine also contains trace levels of iron, magnesium, phosphorus, and potassium. Red wine, unlike fresh grapes, is devoid of fiber. The glycemic index of wine is believed to be nil.

Benefits of Red Wine: Reasons to consume it

Wine, particularly red wine, has been extensively researched for its potential health advantages. Red wine in moderation is beneficial to the heart. Check out this list of health benefits of light-to-moderate wine consumption:

1) Reduces the risk of heart disease

Red wine has greater health benefits than almost any alcoholic beverage in small amounts. People who drink 150 ml (5 oz) of red wine each day have a 32 percent lower risk than non-drinkers.

Higher intake, on the other hand, significantly raises the risk of heart disease. Small amounts of red wine may aid in keeping the "good" HDL cholesterol in the blood, lowering the risk of heart disease.

The amount of oxidative damage and oxidation of "bad" LDL cholesterol may be reduced by up to 50%. According to certain research, moderate wine intake may assist people already at high risk of heart disease, such as the elderly.

2) Reduces inflammation

Red wine, like grapes, has a component that aids in the induction of inflammation by bacterial pathogens linked to upper respiratory tract disorders such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and middle ear infection. Resveratrol aids in the reduction of inflammation caused by airway illness. It also guards against bacterial infections.

3) Controls blood sugar levels

If your diet is high in saturated fat, red wine can help you avoid heart disease. It also helps people with type 2 diabetes control their blood sugar levels. It contains natural antioxidants that inhibit the flow of glucose through the small intestine and into the bloodstream. It also prevents blood sugar variations, which can cause high blood pressure, cardiac difficulties, kidneys, eyes, blood vessels, and nerve damage.

4) Gut friendly

According to a 2018 study, polyphenols found in red wine and grapes can help to enhance gut bacteria, resulting in a healthier gut. A 2012 study showed that red wine molecules may also work as prebiotics, which are substances that promote the growth of good bacteria in the stomach.

Researchers indicated in 2016 that red wine's impact on the gut flora could lessen the risk of heart disease. However, the research is modest, and additional information is needed before doctors can fully comprehend the exact impact of red wine on intestinal health.

5) Promotes longevity

According to a 2018 scientific review, red wine may have a cumulative beneficial impact on longevity when consumed as part of a Mediterranean diet. Moderate red wine drinking (one to two glasses per day) can help avoid disease and promote a longer life.

6) Get glowing skin

Antioxidants in wine can inhibit the growth of acne-causing bacteria. They also revitalize and brighten the skin while improving elasticity. Moderate wine drinking improves blood circulation in the body, which helps to prevent wrinkles and skin aging. Heavy drinking, on the other hand, causes skin dehydration by disrupting hormone flow.

Bottomline

Wine nutrition facts are essential for understanding how this alcoholic drink affects the body. Wines have numerous benefits and drawbacks. As a result, it's critical to drink in moderation or refrain from drinking altogether.

In moderation, red wine may provide health benefits, including improved heart, gastrointestinal, and brain health. This is due to the presence of antioxidants, anti-inflammatory, and lipid-improving substances. Drinking alcohol is not suitable for everybody, and consuming more than a modest amount might create major health concerns.

