Reducing seizure frequency: 8 foods that can help

Seizure is a common neurological disorder that affects millions of people worldwide. It can be caused by a variety of factors, including genetics, brain injury or medical conditions.

While medication and other treatments are often necessary to manage seizures, research has shown that certain foods may also be beneficial in reducing seizure frequency. In this article, we discuss some foods that can help reduce seizure frequency.

Reducing seizure frequency with foods

Reducing seizure frequency with foods (Image via Pexels)

Here are eight of them:

1) Avocado

It's a rich source of healthy fats, including monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, which have been shown to help reduce inflammation.

Inflammation is believed to play a role in the development and severity of seizures. Avocado is also a good source of potassium, which can help regulate brain activity and reduce risk of seizures.

2) Dark chocolate

It's high in flavonoids, which are antioxidants that have been shown to have anti-seizure properties.

Moreover, dark chocolate contains magnesium, which has been shown to help reduce frequency and severity of seizures. However, it's important to choose dark chocolate with a high percentage of cocoa solids, as milk chocolate and other forms of chocolate may not have the same benefits.

3) Blueberries

Blueberries are a rich source of antioxidants, including anthocyanins, which have been shown to have anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective effects.

Studies have also suggested that blueberries may have anti-seizure properties, making them a great addition to any diet for those who experience seizures.

4) Salmon

It's a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids, which have been shown to help reduce inflammation and improve brain function.

Inflammation and impaired brain function have been linked to seizures, making salmon a great food to incorporate in your diet if you or anyone you know experience seizures.

5) Spinach

It's a leafy green vegetable high in vitamins and minerals, including magnesium. Magnesium has been shown to help reduce frequency and severity of seizures, making spinach an excellent food to include in your diet.

6) Turmeric

It's a spice that has been used for centuries in traditional medicine for its anti-inflammatory properties.

Research has also shown that turmeric may have anti-seizure properties, making it a great addition to your diet if you experience seizures.

7) Nuts

Reducing seizure frequency (image via pexels)

Nuts are a great source of healthy fats, protein and other nutrients. They also contain magnesium, which has been shown to help reduce frequency and severity of seizures.

Almonds, in particular, are a good source of magnesium and can be a great snack for those who experience seizures.

8) Quinoa

It's a gluten-free grain that's high in protein and other nutrients, including magnesium.

Quinoa has been shown to have anti-inflammatory properties, which may help in reducing seizure frequency and severity. It's also a good source of complex carbohydrates, which can help stabilize blood sugar level and prevent seizures caused by hypoglycemia.

Incorporating the aforementioned foods in your diet can help reduce seizure frequency and improve overall health.

However, it's important to remember that diet alone cannot replace medication and other treatments for seizures. If you experience seizures, make sure to talk to your healthcare provider about the best treatment options for you.

Poll : 0 votes