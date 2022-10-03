Ree Drummond Shares Her Secrets to Losing 55 Pounds in A Year

Ree Drummond is a well-known face on television. She's a celebrity chef, host of cooking shows, author of cookbooks, and owner of a restaurant and bakery. She has created countless mouthwatering delicacies for foodies all around the world, some of which have become timeless favorites.

Drummond feels better than ever at the age of 53. In the blog, The Pioneer Woman, she said that she shed 55 pounds in 2021. Drummond recently shared lessons learned from her one-year weight reduction journey on Instagram.

Ree Drummond Weight Loss Journey

She described her inspiration for starting her weight reduction quest on Instagram, writing:

“One year ago, on a dark and stormy night, I decided it was time for me to change a few dang habits and try to get healthier. My kid was getting married a few months later, and also…I had no spring to my step and really wanted some. So toward the end of January 2021, I jumped right in.”

Here are some key points from her straightforward yet successful weight loss strategy, free of any specialized foods or eating plans like keto, paleo, or intermittent fasting:

1) Portion control

While it might seem like a straightforward response, Ree Drummond claims that understanding portion control has revolutionized her life. She complained that the response, "smaller portions," was uninspired and uninteresting. but for her, that has held true without a doubt.

Drummond eats all the great food she wants now that she has trained her body, but she claims that she's happy with far less.

2) Commitment

Rowing, weight lifting, Pilates, and walking are all included in Drummond's five to six days a week workout regimen. She acknowledges, though, that occasionally, real life interferes.

"When school and football started, and I had a lot of filming and cookbook events going on, I fell off my disciplined exercise routine a bit," she says.

Her normal schedule of five or six days was reduced to two or three days all of a sudden.

3) Weigh yourself daily

Even while Ree is aware that for some people, stepping on a scale every day "may be triggering," for her, it was crucial to her own journey. She realized that weighing herself is "not about fixating over every pound and ounce," just as her journey towards weight loss was never about dropping pounds.

Ree Drummond uses the word "perspective change", as she has always felt that the phrase "lifestyle change" implies that her daily routine will be completely altered.

4) Training muscles

Ree Drummond concentrated on strengthening her legs and butt instead of just doing endless biceps curls to achieve toned tank top arms. In addition to burning more calories when at rest, larger muscles also support stability and balance as we age.

5) No food was off-limit

When it comes to a diet that's focused on weight loss, nutritionists have emphasized the need not to restrict oneself to the point of failure. Ree Drummond followed suit.

She was stricter at the start, but as time went on, she allowed herself to eat high protein meals like egg whites, chicken, fish, lean meat, plain Greek yogurt, cottage cheese, Swiss cheese, dark leafy greens, and similar things but in moderation and under control.

Takeaway

Drummond says that sugary soft drinks, cookies, cakes, potato chips, doughnuts, etc. are examples of calories that are wasted. She emphasizes the significance of knowing what kind of foods — the sugary or lean protein that aids in muscle growth — make up the calories. While occasionally indulging in a doughnut is acceptable, it's also important to exercise caution.

Ree Drummond contends that although she changed her perspective on her portion size, exercise, sitting versus standing, and other factors, her lifestyle remained unchanged. She says that after losing weight, she has felt more confident, energized, balanced physically and psychologically, has more energy, smiles more, and is at ease wearing things she wasn't previously able to.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far