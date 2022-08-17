Reg Park’s Diet and Bodybuilding Routine

Reg Park is a British actor, bodybuilder and entrepreneur who has been an inspiration and idol to several contemporary athletes, including Arnold Schwarzenegger. He was amongst the first bodybuilders who became a movie star. Also known as one of the greatest bodybuilders of all time, Park starred in movies like Hercules.

He carried an athletic interest from his childhood and excelled in football, playing for the reserves of English club Leeds United. He won the Mr. Britain competition once and Mr. Universe thrice. Park also featured in the cover pages of numerous bodybuilding and fitness magazines.

Park's journey to building a legendary physique started with his curiosity about Dave Cohen's training.

Reg Park's Bodybuilding Routine

Park's bodybuilding routine included training for at least six days a week, with one day dedicated to the rest and recovery of the muscles. However, he often used to modify his routine to understand what worked best for his body.

One of Park's most popular strategies incorporated into his workout was to pick any weight and complete five reps for all five sets. You should not increase the weight unless you can complete all five reps in five sets using the same set. This strategy helped in the gradual progression of weight lifting training and avoided straining the muscles. Park also had extremely short breaks between his sets for a full recovery.

The muscle groups that were generally trained by the bodybuilder were the upper back, chest, thighs, triceps, biceps, back, calves, waist, deltoids, and legs. Some of the exercises that were quite prominent in his bodybuilding routine included bench press, neck press, lateral raises, hack lifts, French press, calf raises, high pull-ups, leg raises, and side bends.

Reg Park developed the 'Golden Six' rules and methods, which have often been adopted by professional bodybuilders and athletes. He considered the exercises developed with these methods crucial for building a physique of note. These workouts included bent knee sit, barbell squats, chin-ups, barbell curls, wide grip barbell bench press, and neck press.

In his bodybuilding routine, he also focused a lot on compound movements, which generated maximum benefits for his body. He considered deadlifts, bench presses, and squats as the primary strength exercises, while high pulls and clean presses were his supplementary workouts.

Park thought that a physical break from the bodybuilding routine is as important as a mental one. During your day of recovery, you should focus on the activities you enjoy. Avoid training completely, not even analyzing workouts or reading about your training routine.

He also advovated that confidence is a crucial aspect of the bodybuilding routine. After completing your training session, you should feel strong and confident rather than defeated and weak.

If you feel burned out or defeated, it means you're making some mistake with your bodybuilding routine. Therefore, rather than going overboard, focus on minimal training, which will help in generating maximum results.

Reg Park's Diet Routine

Reg Park was known to consume a high amount of food as fuel for his body and to increase his energy level after an intense workout routine. Steak was one of his favorite meals, which he often consumed.

He used to drink at least eight pints of milk every day to stay on top of his nutrition and bodybuilding routine. Park also had dozens of eggs daily for his protein intake.

Reg Park used to have five to six meals throughout the day to keep him satiated and his energy levels up.

His go-to breakfast included eggs, milk, and oatmeal. Park's lunch generally included steak or chicken with soup, salad, and baked potatoes along with milk. His dinner was similar to his lunch. At times, he liked to have salad, milk, and vegetable soup.

Overall, Park focused on eating food that was rich in protein and fibers to build his legendary physique.

Bottom Line

Reg Park worked hard to build his legendary physique. He took due care of his training methods and the foods he consumed.

If you want to build a powerful physique like Park's, you can take inspiration from his bodybuilding and diet routine. As was said by Park, bodybuilding is similar to life: it has ups and downs, but to reach compromise or solve problems, you must think hard and logically.

