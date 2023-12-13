Regular walking can reduce breast cancer risk by 10%, study reveals

Breast cancer risks are prevalent all over the globe. Breast cancer is quite a significant health concern that has affected a wide population of women all around the world.

The risks related to breast cancer are real as if it spreads over the body, the chances of an effective treatment decrease. Thus, an early diagnosis and proper prevention steps can avoid this altogether.

However, in a recent study, the role of physical activity has been highlighted which said that if you are walking regularly, the chances of breast cancer can be reduced by 10 percent.

In this article, we will look more into the study, symptoms of breast cancer, its prevention, and its diagnosis.

Breast cancer risks and walking

Walking and the risks related to breast cancer (Photo by Anna Tarazevich on Pexels)

In a study published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology a relation between walking and breast cancer was highlighted. It said that if women are regularly exercising and walking, the chances of them getting breast cancer are reduced by 10 percent. The study was based on data from 19 studies, which included more than 547,000 women.

Dr. Michael Jones from The Institute of Cancer Research in London, said:

"This new research provides us with solid evidence that greater leisure time physical activity is associated with lower risk of breast cancer in younger women. It's important to remember that breast cancer risk is influenced by several factors – including genetics, lifestyle and environment, and many of these are out of our control."

He further said:

“Our research adds to the evidence that engagement in higher levels of leisure-time physical activity may lead to reduced premenopausal breast cancer risk. We still need to better understand the biology behind the link between physical activity and reduced breast cancer risk, but these findings add to the strong body of evidence showing that being physically active is good for our health."

Physical activity is an integral part of our lives, and doing so may reduce the chances of various health conditions including breast cancer.

Symptoms and prevention for breast cancer

Breast Cancer risks (Photo by Ron Lach on Pexels)

The most common symptom of breast cancer is a lump under the breast. This lump could be of any size and is an early sign of breast cancer. Getting a mammogram done and getting it checked by the doctor when suspected can help you get an early diagnosis.

Further, changes in the size of the breasts, discharge from the nipple in the form of liquid or blood, changes in the texture of the skin, and changes in the positioning of the nipple can be other symptoms of breast cancer.

The exact causes of this condition is not known, however, some factors like age, race, or genes can play a role in its diagnosis. Black women, women above 50 or people with changes in BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes are more likely to get breast cancer.

Other causes like low physical activity, poor diet, unhealthy life choices, family history of breast cancer, and alcohol consumption can also contribute to it.

The main treatment for breast cancer can be done by surgery where the lump is removed or destroyed. Based on the severity of the cancer, one may opt for a mastectomy where either the whole breast or the cancerous part along with the lymph nodes are removed.

Other treatments include radiation treatment, chemotherapy, or hormone therapy.

Breast cancer risks are real and proper prevention techniques should be inculcated in your daily routine to reduce the chances of getting it. As per this study, regular exercise and walking can be a positive step towards reducing the chances of getting breast cancer.