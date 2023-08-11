Releasing trauma from body: Healing the mind-body link

Trauma is remembered by the body. It can be understood as a physiological and physical effect of disturbing or stressful experiences, which gets stored in the body over time. Unlike physical scars, these can't be seen,

This aggregated trauma in the body can manifest itself in a multiple forms, including tension in the muscles, chronic pain, irregular sleep patterns and disturbances in the nervous system. Releasing these experiences from the body can allow you to heal and move forward in life.

How to release trauma from the body?

You deserve a better life, and there are many ways to achieve it. (Image via Unsplash/Ph Chung)

How to heal trauma in the body? Setting free trauma from the body requires commitment.

There are certain practices and therapies that can help in safe and steady release of physical and emotional tensions stored in the body. It, indeed, is a slow process, so try not rushing into it.

Trauma is not just a psychological condition. It implants itself in the cellular memory of the body. As a consequence, the body can hold on these physical imprints of past experiences long after the event took place:

1) Mindful movement and exercise

Involving oneself in the disciplines of yoga or tai chi can help in the release. These practices consist of light movements along with specific breathing. That allows in the free flow of stagnant energy and assists in the release of tension and emotional blockages from the system.

In reality, these are the recommended practices. However, you can start with basic movement of your hand and legs. Complexity is not equal to the amount of release.

2) Somatic therapy

Somatic therapy recognizes that emotions are stored in the body. (Image via Vecteezy/AITTHIPHONG)

Seeking assistance and guidance from a trained counselor specialized in trauma related therapy can grant the needed tools and insights to accelerate healing.

Somatic therapy deals with the body's experiences and sensations for the free flow of stored trauma. Techniques consists of somatic experiencing and EMDR (eye movement desensitization and reprocessing) directly facilitate release. These tools are only to be facilitated by mental health professionals trained in each modality.

3) Breathwork

Conscious breathing patterns and techniques, like pranayama provide us with a direct way to flow away emotional as well as physical disturbances.

Conscious alterations of the breathing patterns can help individuals tap into the stored emotions which helps in its release along with healing the body. Meditation can assist in regulation of the nervous system and can encourage a sense of calm and fulfillment, and boosts self-healing.

4) Creative outlets

Grounding is an excellent way to connect to your inner self. (Image via Unsplash/Clint Mckoy)

Trauma stored in the body can be released through creative activities. Drawing, dancing, music and other forms of creative expressions grants an outlet. Involvement in creative persuits can help people gain access to their emotions intelligence in a much easier and constructive way.

Grounding practices like walking barefoot on the soil, hugging a tree or simply a long exhalation can help individuals anchor themselves in the present moment and establish a sense of awareness and safety.

5) Self-compassion

Compassion towards the self is most vital when dealing with difficult experiences. Showing kindness towards yourself can help in balancing the negative self-image often associated with such experiences. You need to hold yourself more than anyone else.

Signs your body is releasing trauma: How do you identify it?

Let go of everything that disturbed you yesterday. (Image via Unsplash/Johnny Mcclung)

When do you know that your body is experiencing a release? An unexpected and intense emotional discharge, like laughing, crying, getting angry or going through a rush of emotions, can suggest that the body is releasing depository of emotions.

People can experience physical forms of sensations like tingling, trembling or impulsive muscle movements. These might come as a surprise to most of us. We may not be aware of where and when they might come up.

Release from the body can also happen during sleeping hours through nightmares or vivid dreams, which is the way of the subconscious mind to process and release memories and experiences.

Trauma can have a lasting impact on both mind and body in the complexity of human experiences.

Releasing is an overwhelming journey on path of self-discovery, emotional independence and overall well-being. If you're continuining to experience the effects, a mental health professional can guide you towards the best treatments for PTSD.

Understanding the connection between the body and mind, knowing symptoms of trauma release and embracing healing techniques can empower people to pave their way recovery.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

