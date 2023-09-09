Research Finds Antidepressants May Not Be Affecting Serotonin Levels After All

Serotonin, which is also known as the "feel-good" neurotransmitter is a chemical that plays a critical role in influencing various body functions. It helps in digestion, regulating our moods, and in our overall well-being.

Serotonin's impact on our well-being is critical. It is a neurotransmitter that is a chemical messenger that is directly responsible for the transmission of signals between nerve cells throughout the body.

This feel-good chemical is responsible for delivering messages that govern your mood. According to the Cleveland Clinic, when serotonin levels are in balance, you feel more focused, emotionally stable, happier, and calmer. But when serotonin's signal is weak, it can lead to feelings of frustration, irritation, or even sadness, much like with slow Wi-Fi.

Antidepressants May Not Be Affecting Serotonin Levels

For years there was this theory that low serotonin levels lead to depression, and this theory fixed the use of selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), which is the most prescribed class of antidepressants. They prevent the serotonin from being reabsorbed by nerve cells, hence increasing serotonin levels in the brain.

However, a recent review of 17 studies on serotonin, published in the journal Molecular Psychiatry, rocked the boat by declaring that

"There is no consistent evidence of an association between serotonin and depression and that there is no support that depression is caused by lowered serotonin activity or concentrations."

So does this mean that these SSRIs are not helpful in improving your condition?

Here are the insights from some of the top psychiatrists to shed light on this.

Jerrold F. Rosenbaum, M.D., Psychiatrist-in-Chief Emeritus at Massachusetts General Hospital:

Dr. Rosenbaum said that the role of these SSRIs is not just to merely increase serotonin levels, instead, they initiate changes in its transmission which in turn affects the brain's ability to form new connections and structures.

Helping in getting the results. He stated that the serotonin hypothesis was just a simplification for marketing purposes. With this, he advised that: Just because we do not know how serotonin works, does not mean that we stop using effective medicines.

Julia R. Frew, M.D., Assistant Professor of Psychiatry at the Geisel School of Medicine:

Dr Frew agreed that serotonin's relation with depression has been an oversimplification for some time. He said that SSRIs are still effective and their work is not just limited to raising serotonin levels.

Depression can be due to various reasons it is not as simple as the decrease in serotonin levels leading to depression, it is much more complex than that.

Priyanka R. Amin, M.D., Assistant Professor of Psychiatry at the University of Pittsburgh:

Dr. Priyanka agreed that the relation between depression with serotonin levels has been debated among various psychiatrists. She said that SSRIs do help in treating depression in many individuals. These findings say that depression is not solely about serotonin levels and do not negate the SSRIs.

Lissa Garcia Segui, M.D., Psychiatrist:

On asking about this study, Dr. Lissa said that it is important to teach people that depression is not all about serotonin levels. There are other governing factors too. In addition to this, she said that both medication and therapy can be critical tools to tackle depression.

In conclusion, based on the research, it says that serotonin levels may not be the reason for depression but this does not mean that consumption of these antidepressants is illogical. They do play a role in increasing serotonin levels, but they are not just limited to that.

Depression is much more complex than to be simply compared to serotonin levels, it has more depth and factors related to it. The takeaway from here is that depression needs a much broader approach rather than just relying on such simple explanations.