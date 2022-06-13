Rice Bran Oil: Nutritional Facts and Health Benefits

The selection of appropriate cooking oil is vital as cooking oil not only adds a distinct taste to the food but is also essential in sustaining overall health. Choosing the right variety of cooking oil is very important because of its impact on metabolic syndrome, inflammation, immunity, and so on. One such oil that has gained an indispensable reputation for its health benefits and nutritional value is rice bran oil.

Rice bran oil's characteristics make its use suitable in cooking, cosmetics, and pharmaceutics. The oil is extracted from one of the various layers of rice called 'Bran'. This oil is commonly used for cooking in certain Asian countries such as Japan and China.

Nutritional Facts of Rice Bran Oil

Due to the presence of several nutrients and antioxidants that provide multiple health benefits, rice bran oil has gained immense popularity over the last few years.

This oil consists of monounsaturated fats and poly-saturated fats that are often considered "good fats". Consuming these fats is beneficial for maintaining blood cholesterol levels and lowering the risks relating to diabetes and heart disease.

Rice bran oil is also considered a good source of Vitamin E and Vitamin K. While vitamin E is great for skin and hair, vitamin K is good for bones. The presence of these vitamins can also be advantageous for your blood vessel health and build immune function.

Furthermore, the antioxidants present in rice bran oil also help in regulating metabolism and reducing inflammation, which will help in the overall wellness of the body.

Health Benefits of Rice Bran Oil

Regulating Heart Health

The presence of unsaturated fats in rice bran oil is effective for lowering cholesterol absorption and cholesterol levels. This promotes the overall well-being of the cardiovascular health. Additionally, rice bran oil also reduces other risk factors associated with heart disease, such as hip circumference and body weight.

Boosting the Immune System

The immune system is the primary defense of the body against viruses and bacteria. The presence of certain minerals such as zinc, magnesium, and vitamin E in rice bran oil helps in strengthening the immune system and decreasing risks relating to infections.

Improving Blood Pressure and Blood Sugar

Few studies have shown that cooking using rice bran oil leads to a drop in blood sugar levels to a certain extent. Maintaining a healthy blood sugar level will help in reducing risks related to diabetes. Aside from the blood sugar, rice bran oil also helps in lowering blood pressure levels.

Maintenance of Oral Health

Rice bran oil effectively gets rid of harmful bacteria and reduces the chances of tooth cavities. It also promotes gum health and helps with bad breath.

Other benefits

Some people tend to apply rice bran oil to their skin and hair. The use of this oil on the skin acts as a sunscreen that also reduces pollution damage to the skin. It is also used as a makeup remover that helps in keeping the skin hydrated. In addition, using rice bran oil on the hair is said to provide nourishment and control frizz.

Takeaway

Raw rice. (Image via Pexels/Suzy Hazelwood)

As mentioned above, there are numerous health benefits of rice bran oil due to its nutritional composition. However, use rice bran oil with caution as excessive use of anything is not healthy. Rice bran oil is considered as the safe product but consultation with the doctor is advisable before you incorporate it into your diet. Also, use oil in moderation and keep track of its consumption.

LIVE POLL Q. Which cooking oil do you use? Rice Bran Other 0 votes so far