Rowing machine vs stationary bike: which is better for home?

Are you planning to invest in a home gym? Why wouldn't you? Who does not like a home workout with all the proper equipment? It is so convenient!

But while buying your machines, which one should you go for? A rowing machine or a stationary bike?

To make that choice, first, you will have to know the specific details of the two machines. Your selection will also depend on your current fitness level, your future fitness goals and the sports that you play.

Both of these equipment will not only help you lose fat but also build muscles. However, you must know the proper form and technique. The rowing machine mainly works on the upper and lower body, whereas the stationary bike only provides a lower-body workout and cardio.

Rowing machine and its functions

An indoor rower (image by Victor Freitas/Unsplash)

This machine helps you to practice rowing indoors and at home if you are not a member of a club. It helps you get a full-body workout.

It can boost your heart rate and help with weight loss. It is a low-impact workout. The back muscles, biceps, legs, shoulder, and core are engaged and formed in this workout.

To use this machine, you need to know the basics of rowing. You will then get the desired results. There are four types of rowing machines based on the type of resistance you want; water, air, hydraulic, and magnetic.

Stationary bike and its functions

Everyone cannot go cycling outdoors(Image by Florian Kirrasch/Unsplash)

Everyone does not like to go out and cycle. This could be because of the weather, traffic, or work. The stationary bike is a great alternative for them. The health benefits of indoor and outdoor cycling are the same. The stationary bike can be a great part of your home gym. It can help you burn calories and also build endurance. It is also gentle on your joints and you can control the resistance and the speed.

There are so many apps by Garmin and Wahoo that provide the same cycling feeling indoors. If you are a cyclist and you want to train a lot but get stuck in traffic or cannot ride fast because of bad road conditions, then this is the machine that you need.

Which one should you choose?

Rowing for full body workout (Image by Kyle Kranz)

To choose between an indoor rower or a stationary bike, you first have to keep your goals and fitness in mind. Also budget plays a very important factor.

You can choose a stationary bike as you do not need any acquired skill to work out on it. It provides a good cardio workout and you can go for long hours. You can also increase the intensity by doing interval training. It is the same as HIIT.

If you are a rower and love rowing, then go for the rowing machine. But ensure you have the budget and the space in your house to fit this machine. The biggest benefit of using a rowing machine is that it can target your whole body, while cycling will only target the lower body and tone your legs and glutes.

No matter which exercise you do, a healthy diet and proper recovery are very important. Do not over-overtrain and strain your muscles.

So start pedaling or rowing. If you do not have equipment, then start running or jogging. The rowing machine or a stationary bike are not the only ways to get fit. Start your fitness journey now.