Rumination syndrome: demystifying this rare feeding and eating disorder

While rumination syndrome is not very prevalent, it can have a lasting impact on mental and physical health. It is an eating disorder, primarily characterized by the regurgitation of recently eaten food.

Despite its name, this eating disorder is not just about food. It is an intricate mental health issue that frequently needs the help of qualified medical and psychological professionals to change its trajectory.

The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition, from the American Psychiatric Association, also lists this as a primary eating disorder.

Symptoms of Rumination syndrome

Rumination is now more frequently identified in both children and adults, though it is still an uncommon eating disorder. According to experts, this may be taking place because medical professionals can now identify the issue.

Vomiting is not the same as ruminating. Rumination causes frequent meal regurgitation. The meal is undigested and frequently retains its original flavor. A variation in the regular belching/burping response that causes food to come back up instead of gas could be the source of the symptoms.

Regurgitation of food normally happens minutes or hours after a meal, although it can also happen at meals that include both liquids and solid food. Some kids could experience this and describe it as feeling like they're burping up undigested food.

While some individuals may experience pain when they eat, others won't. Others could feel nauseous. Some people may begin to alter the amount they eat in an attempt to avoid regurgitating.

Causes of Rumination syndrome

Although the exact reason for rumination is unknown, the mechanics appear to involve a rise in abdominal pressure and a relaxation of the lower esophageal sphincter. This is most likely the aftermath of a triggering event.

An increase in sensitivity in the gastrointestinal tract, for instance, brought on by a viral infection or a stressful life event, may make it uncomfortable for food or drink to stay in the stomach. To remove the uncomfortable food, the body then learns to reflexively contract the abdominal muscles.

Rumination syndrome involves involuntary regurgitation, although research indicates that mental or emotional trauma frequently serves as the root cause. There appears to be a link between the onset of the illness and either parental or caregiver overstimulation or under-stimulation, even in babies.

This also explains why people who are institutionalized and have a variety of mental or cognitive problems may exhibit rumination syndrome for up to 10 percent of the time.

Treatment of Rumination disorder

Rumination disorder is most frequently treated with a mix of breathing exercises and habit-reversal techniques after a physical cause has been ruled out. A child with rumination syndrome learns diaphragmatic breathing techniques to utilize after eating.

This is learnt in order to prevent them from regurgitating their food, as well as how to recognize the indications and circumstances that rumination is likely to occur. They gradually learn to break the habit of rumination by substituting it with deep breathing strategies and techniques.

Rumination syndrome cannot be treated with medication. Relearning how to correctly eat and digest food, according to a recent study, is the greatest method to stop rumination syndrome.

Disease management focuses on nutritional rehabilitation in situations where your child's illnesses have hindered weight gain and growth. This also covers the control of nutrition and diet. and, on occasion, enteral feeding support. The main treatment strategy is behavioral therapy.

Please don't be afraid to ask for expert assistance if you or a loved one is experiencing something similar. Currently, not all eating disorders are widely known, thus there is limited advice on how to proceed. The first stage of the healing process is to look for expert assistance and support.

Rumination syndrome doesn't discriminate. Men's eating disorders have been around for a while, but they're not as commonly discussed as they should be. According to statistics, eating disorders among men are on the rise, and 25% of those who suffer from an eating disorder in the UK are men. So, if you think you may have rumination syndrome, seeking help would be the best option.

