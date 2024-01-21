Mysterious red marks on Donald Trump’s hand; netizens speculate over recent photo

A recent photograph of Donald Trump showing red spots on his right hand has stirred up a lot of talk. People all over the internet are trying to figure out what those spots could mean.

The photo was clicked when Trump was leaving Trump Tower. He was going to Manhattan for the second defamation trial initiated by E. Jean Carroll, a former columnist for Elle magazine. The trial started on Tuesday.

At the same time as the trial, Trump took to social media to express his views about Carroll. He posted several messages, videos, and screenshots.

Trump’s recent photo fuels online speculation

Carroll had already won a lawsuit against Donald Trump in May last year. The jury said Trump was responsible for sexually abusing and insulting her. Trump, who once served as president and is now trying to get nominated by the Republican Party again, said the allegations were not true. He denied that he had hurt Carroll in a department store in New York City in the 1990s.

As Donald Trump was heading to the court to meet Carroll again, photographers took pictures of his hand. They noticed red marks on his thumb, palm, and index finger. Carroll is asking for $10 million in this new trial. In her previous trial, she got $5 million. Newsweek, which is publishing this story, sent an email to the Trump campaign asking for their comments.

But before the Trump campaign could respond, people on the internet had already started guessing what could have caused the red spots.

Internet speculation grows over Trump’s red marks

Tim Miller, a writer for The Bulwark, looked at the photograph and asked on social media if Donald Trump had early-stage of leprosy.

A left-wing social media account called "Patriot Takes" saw the picture and also started wondering about the red spots. "What happened to Trump's hand? It wasn't like this in New Hampshire," they posted.

Another thing they questioned was why Trump's hand had open wounds but didn't have any bandages.

Another user's X post stated:

While all this was happening, the court proceedings on Wednesday had some heated moments. Trump and Judge Lewis Kaplan had a confrontation. Then Kaplan argued with Trump's lawyer, Alina Habba.

One of the confrontations was about donald Trump's behavior during the trial. Kaplan threatened to throw Trump out because he was making loud comments that the jury could hear.

In another argument, Habba asked Kaplan to postpone the trial on Thursday. She said Trump wanted to go to his mother-in-law's funeral. Kaplan denied the request. When Habba tried to argue, Kaplan said he wouldn't listen to any more arguments.

As the details of Donald Trump's trial keep coming out, the mystery of his red-spotted hand continues. Maybe it's a minor injury, or perhaps it's something else - the mysterious reason remains unsolved. Until then, the internet will continue to guess.