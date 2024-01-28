What really happened to Roger Cook from This Old House

Roger Cook's most well-known role in the US is as an anchor of the PBS home remodeling program, This Old House. One of the longest-running television programs on PBS is This Old House, which debuted in 1979.

Numerous contractors have come and gone from the show. Nevertheless, not many of them are as popular as Roger Cook, whose work remained on the show for more than 30 years.

Roger didn't come from a landscape or gardening background. Neither his father has a farm nor was he a gardener himself. But the young man had a serious passion for it. The OG landscaping legend was born back in 1955 in Massachusetts, USA, and while growing up, he fell in love with gardening.

Roger Cook's health

On the 13th of January 2020, Roger Cook announced that he would no longer be part of the show. He gave no explanation for what might be the reason behind this devastating news.

Some speculated that he was in trouble, and some folks said that he was asked to quit, but the reality turned out to be different.

Roger was dealing with serious health issues. It was rumored that he had a heart attack, but nothing was officially announced. Several fans raised the theory that he might be fighting cancer or Parkinson's.

Following his chaos, Roger himself clarified his feelings for his fans by writing a letter in which he said goodbye to them and opened up about why he stopped appearing on the popular show.

Where is Roger Cook now?

Currently, he's 66 years old, with a whopping net worth of $11 million, which is obviously enough for him to retire and enjoy the rest of his life following his passion instead of being involved with a profession.

As far as health is concerned, the latest reports have suggested that he's still battling the diseases he had in 2018 and is much weaker than when he was seen limping.

Fans have been pouring in wishes for Rogers Cook

Fans from all around the world on social media have been wishing the beloved TV personality the best for his health while continuously mentioning his charismatic personality on the show.

Here are some of the reactions:

"Best wishes for Roger and his health. He was a major part of the show and is sorely missed."

"God speed on your recovery to a healthy lifestyle."

"Loved watching Roger all these years on TOH. Prayers for his health."

"I enjoyed watching this old house because of Roger Cook I and miss the episodes from the past. Sure I continue to watch the show but nothing beats the work which Roger did on the show." Another fan expressed their feelings about Rogers Cook's contrbution to the show.

"I miss him on the old house!"

We're hoping for a quick recovery for Cook. We are thinking of him, his family, and his friends.

Through his educational and engaging videos, Cook has been providing entertainment for millions of people, and we hope that he recovers quickly.