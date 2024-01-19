Natural treatment for Parkinson’s disease to slow down the decline of your brain health

We all know that there is no cure for Parkinson’s disease but there exist natural treatments. It can ease the discomfort and help manage the symptoms in the long term.

The symptoms of Parkinson's disease are trembling, muscle stiffness, poor balance, and difficulty walking. It means that the body loses the ability to naturally function on its own which leads to difficulty managing the daily routine.

In this article, we will learn about the natural treatment for Parkinson’s disease and why we need it.

Why do we need natural treatment for Parkinson’s disease?

Symptoms of Parkinson's disease are trembling, muscle stiffness, and poor balance (image by atlascompany on freepik)

Parkinson’s disease is a degenerative, long-term, and progressive disorder that usually occurs in elderly people, with a high possibility of men getting it more than the female. There is no definite reason possibly mentioned for the disorder but there are genetic and environmental factors involved to some extent.

The disease causes loss of voluntary movement and impaired motor function. It can further lead to problems like mood changes, urinary problems, digestive issues, and sleep disturbances.

We need natural treatments for Parkinson’s disease because there is no cure for the disease. With no definite reason known, some known factors that are involved in getting Parkinson's are gender - when men turn over 50, they are more prone to the risk of Parkinson's. Other factors include genetic mutation, damage to the substantia nigra area of the brain, getting exposed to toxins, improper diet, imbalances in hormones, and other medical issues.

Current treatments from pharmaceuticals put stress on managing the symptoms, treatments that protect the nervous system, and ongoing research into cure-based strategies. Some medications like levodopa focus on increasing the levels of dopamine in the body, which ultimately facilitates relaxation from the symptoms.

As these treatments cannot treat the root cause, there is a surgical method also available called Deep Brain Stimulation that has shown better results in emphasizing ancient treatments.

Natural treatment for Parkinson’s disease

Natural treatment for Parkinson’s disease is necessary as Parkinson’s has no cure (image by freepik on freepik)

As there is no cure available for Parkinson’s, natural treatment for Parkinson’s disease helps ease the discomfort and facilitates symptomatic relief. They are mentioned below:

Nutrients-filled diet

A healthy diet routine packed with nutrients is crucial to managing the symptoms of Parkinson's. It includes raw foods, high-fiber foods, healthy fats (like fish, avocado, coconut, and nuts), cold-pressed oils (olive, coconut, and palm oil), omega-3 foods, fresh vegetable juices, and protein during dinner only.

These foods reduce free radicals and inflammation, address constipation which is quite common in Parkinson's patients, support neurological health, provide important vitamins and minerals, and help with hydration.

Foods to avoid

While we discussed a healthy diet plan, it is necessary to note what is not good for a Parkinson’s patient. Excessive protein, processed foods, artificial sweeteners and added sugar, and alcohol should be avoided because they disturb neurologic functioning leading to mood changes, and eliminating toxins and additives can improve symptoms.

Exercises and Movement Remedies

Parkinson’s is likely to affect the elderly and it is safer for them to move slowly. Those safe movements should be accompanied by supportive devices. Indulging in some stretching exercises daily can help maintain flexibility and eliminate pain as it relaxes those stiff muscles.

There are some mind-body exercises like Tai Chi that have shown results that facilitate a Parkinson’s patient in enhancing range of motion, balance, and focus. Acupuncture and water aerobics may relieve symptoms by creating a neural response in affected brain areas.

Parkinson’s disease has affected a lot of older individuals and being a chronic and non-curable disorder, it has become a serious problem among older people.