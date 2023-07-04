Summer Depression: Exploring Seasonal Changes in Mood

Summer brings in fun for some people, while for others it can bring summer depression. This is a very real concern that people may experience as a result of the changing weather. You may have heard about Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), which is often linked to winter depression. However, SAD can affect you at any time of the year.

Mood fluctuations are common during seasonal changes. It is important to note that if you do feel sad during the summer, you don't necessarily have seasonal depression. If your depression becomes so debilitating that it affects your daily life, it might be worthwhile to seek therapy. The symptoms of reverse Seasonal Affective Disorder may last even for 4-5 months if not attended to.

SAD is a treatable condition that can drain your energy levels. (Image via Unsplash/ Ahtziri Lagarde)

Summer SAD: What does Summer Depression Look Like?

The treatment is not simple, but it is possible. (Image via Unsplash/ Joshua Rawson)

There are various types of depression. Summertime depression is one of them and can have many symptoms associated with it, just like any other form of depression. While it hasn't been recognized by the DSM as an official diagnosis, it can have lasting effects on your mental health.

The exact cause of summer depression is not known. Some theories suggest that longer exposure to sunlight can cause a disruption of the body's internal clock and also contribute to changes in your mood. Other environmental factors, like a spike in humidity or changes in the summer, can also be associated with summer depression.

The causes of seasonal depression in the summer remain unclear. We thought it’d be important to discuss summer-pattern SAD (seasonal affective disorder), a less common and recognized variation of seasonal depression. Here are some common symptoms of SAD in the summer:

Summer depression can manifest in multiple ways. (Image via Pexels/ Andrea Piacquadio)

Disruption in regular routine : If you slept 8 hours, you may notice a significant increase or decrease in the number of hours. You may experience boredom and laziness while engaging in activities that you would previously enjoy.

: If you slept 8 hours, you may notice a significant increase or decrease in the number of hours. You may experience boredom and laziness while engaging in activities that you would previously enjoy. Limited interest in vacation & activities : You may express disinterest in activities that you would initially enjoy.

: You may express disinterest in activities that you would initially enjoy. Body-image concerns & anxiety : This is a common concern and very characteristic of summer depression. The moment summer strikes, people bring out their summer clothes and swim wear. For many, this can be a very pressurizing time.

: This is a common concern and very characteristic of summer depression. The moment summer strikes, people bring out their summer clothes and swim wear. For many, this can be a very pressurizing time. Physical reactions to heat sensitivity : Remember that your body and mind are connected. You may experience physical changes as a consequence of your depression.

: Remember that your body and mind are connected. You may experience physical changes as a consequence of your depression. Fatigue (caused by changing daylight patterns) : You may experience tiredness as you move through the day.

: You may experience tiredness as you move through the day. Social pressure to be happy: If you are experiencing summer depression, you are likely to find any interactions with others pressurizing and underwhelming.

Treatment of Reverse Seasonal Affective Disorder

What is the treatment protocol for summer depression? (Image via Unsplash/ Ben White)

Summer depression is also known as reverse seasonal affective disorder. Seasonal depression is treated differently than year-round depression. Therapists often suggest light therapy. Light therapy uses a special lamp that imitates sunlight. In addition to therapy, there are some mindfulness skills you can use on your own that might help you feel a tiny bit better.

Apart from Light therapy, it is also often advised for clients to use Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT). CBT is one of the most common therapeutic approaches that can be used to facilitate thought change. The goal is to enhance the functioning of your thoughts so that they translate into healthier emotions and behaviors.

Some clinicians may also advise you to start medications. You may be skeptical about starting medications for your mental health, which is fair. However, just like any other physical concern, a holistic approach to treatment guarantees the best result. Medicine will work on your biology, whereas therapy will work on your psychology.

If you are affected by seasonal depression, you can also begin by introducing lifestyle changes. You can try exercising to release natural endorphins, waking up early, embracing natural light by opening up curtains and going outside, and/or reaching out today to speak to a professional.

As we enhance our awareness of mental health issues, we are also acknowledging the existence of uncommon or less-known conditions. While these may not have been officially recognized, you can help someone by becoming aware of the symptoms and possible treatment options.

Allow yourself to seek help if you think the symptoms are no longer under your control. By seeking therapy, you can prevent your seasonal depression from worsening. Since the symptoms of summer depression are very similar to those of SAD, the treatment protocol remains fairly the same.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

