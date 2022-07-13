Sacha Inchi: Nutritional Facts and Benefits

Sacha inchi is a newfound superfood that has recently entered the market. While it’s been around for years, it has only recently been declared as a superfood. You may be wondering why

Well, aside from its rich nutrient profile, it's also said to have a variety of potential health benefits. What’s more: it’s delicious and can be added to just about any dish to add to its nutrient density and flavour.

Sacha inchi, scientifically known as plukenetia volubilis, is native to parts of South America and the Caribbean islands. Its seeds are large and are primarily what’s often consumed of the plant. It's also known as the Inca nut or mountain peanut.

Aside from having the seeds whole, they are often roasted and powdered before adding to food. The oil from the seeds are also used in cooking and in beauty products. Its leaves are often brewed as teas.

Nutritional Profile of Sacha Inchi

A ten-gram serving of sacha inchi seeds contains about:

• 70 kcal

• 3 grams protein

• 5 grams fats

• 1 grams carbs

• 1 grams fibre.

The fats present in these seeds is saturated, meaning they’re healthy for your heart. That includes omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids.

What’s more, they have a high content of minerals like potassium, calcium, magnesium, iron, zinc and phosphorus. Sacha inchi also have a high vitamin E and antioxidant content.

Benefits of Sacha Inchi

Sacha inchi comes with a lot of health benefits, which is what makes it such popular herbal medicine. Some of these benefits include:

Reduces inflammation

The fatty acids concentrated in Sacha inchi seeds are effective in reducing inflammation. That, in turn, can reduce lipid profiles and prevent chronic diseases, like strokes, hearty attack, cardiovascular disease, cancer, obesity etc.

Lowers cholesterol

These seeds can help lower bad cholesterol levels and raise good cholesterol. That's attributed to the healthy fat content and the superfood’s ability to regulate lipid profiles.

Improves heart health

Along with regulating lipid profiles, sacha inchi seeds are also rich in heart-healthy fats, such as omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids. That can reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Moreover, these fats keep you feeling satiated for longer after eating.

Lowers blood pressure

Given its ability to lower cholesterol, sacha inchi can also help lower blood pressure levels. That reduces the risk of other blood pressure-induced diseases, like stroke, heart disease and CVD.

Supports gut health

Sacha inchi is also said to improve digestive health. That could be attributed to its high fibre content. This can also be another reason why the seed so effective in reducing inflammation.

Takeaway

Overall, sacha inchi seeds are a great superfood. It can be a great addition to any meal, as a garnish or an ingredient during preparation. Grab a bag of seeds, and try to get some in daily. Don’t forget to follow a healthy, balanced diet, and drink plenty of water too, to get the full benefits out of it.

