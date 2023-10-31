Salmonella Outbreak in US Leads to Recalling of Diced Onion Products from 22 States

The recent onion recall by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Center for Disease Control and Prevention has raised some serious health concerns in the United States as several people have fallen ill due to the salmonella outbreak.

These onions were produced by a California-based company ‘Gills Onions’. They have been recalled from 22 US states as these onions are suspected to be the reason behind this massive outbreak.

What Caused the Onion Recalling?

Diced onions suspected of salmonella outbreak cause (Image by Azerbaijan_stockers on Freepik)

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) investigated this matter. They concluded that certain diced onion products produced by the company ‘Gills Onions’ were behind this outbreak in the U.S.

These infected products have already made their way to stores, households, and restaurants across the United States and Canada. The recalled products have a usage date between August 8, 2023, and August 28, 2023.

However, it is suspected that some people might still have those bacteria-infected products with them. Since many people freeze certain products for later usage, their freezers might still have the salmonella-infected onions without them noticing.

Steps to be Taken by Consumers

Onion’s usage date is between August 8-August 28, 2023 (Image by Azerbaijan_stockers on Freepik)

Since the diced onion products are the heart of this salmonella outbreak, therefore, the FDA and CDC have advised the consumers of Gills Onions to check their products and ensure that they do not belong to the recalled onions category.

The recalled products of Gills Onions have a usage date between August 8, 2023, and August 28, 2023, and include the following kinds of products:

Diced Mirepoix (10-ounce cups)

Diced Yellow Onions (3-pound bags and 8-ounce cups)

Diced Red Onions (8-ounce cups)

Diced Celery and Onions (8-ounce cups)

If you have products falling under this category at your place, it is advised to either throw them or return them to the store. Also, the place where the product was stored is advised to be cleaned properly to ensure the best possible safety from the Salmonella bacteria.

Salmonella Outbreak in the US

Salmonella bacterial infection (Image by Freepik on Freepik)

Salmonella is a bacterium that causes food-borne illnesses on ingestion, hence posing a significant threat to food safety. Symptoms of Salmonella infection include diarrhea, fever, vomiting, nausea, abdominal pain, and dehydration signs as well.

If Salmonella is ingested by a person, they may start experiencing these symptoms anywhere between 6 hours to 6 days. However, the silver lining is that most infected individuals recover without any medication within 4 to 7 days.

Highlighting the extent of Salmonella spread, the FDA and CDC have said:

“The true number of sick people in this outbreak is likely much higher than the number reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses.”

Concluding the article, the health authorities of the US have ordered the recalling of the salmonella-infected onion products produced by 'Gills Onions'. Consumers are requested to double-check their products and throw off the infected products if they happen to have them.