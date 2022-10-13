Sam Smith Has Lost 50 Pounds but Now He’s Bulking Up

Popular English singer-songwriter Sam Smith shot to fame after getting noticed on Disclosure's hit single Latch, which reached number 11 on the UK Singles Chart in 2012, before the musician soon featured on Naughty Boy's La La La, which reached number one in May 2013.

Ever since losing an amazing 22 kg, the Stay With Me singer has become popular for his transformation. Despite joking with James Corden that he was "down for getting fat again," he has continued to work on his health and is now putting on a lot of muscle.

Smith's journey started with him thinking about how he felt about food. In a 2017 interview with 60 Minutes Australia, Smith spoke about his struggles with emotional eating. He confessed that food has always had control over him, from a young age.

The musician explained:

"I ate when I wasn't having a good time at school or when my music wasn't going well. I would eat when I was lonely."

The singer further revealed that when he was shooting his first music videos, he wasn’t happy with the way he looked, so he tried to control the way the camera moved and got a bit obsessive about it. Smith was constantly looking in the mirror, pinching his waist, and weighing himself every day.

How Did Sam Smith Lose 50 Pounds?

Sam Smith started working with a nutritional therapist to change his diet. This really got his weight loss off the ground.

In fact, Sam Smith was so satisfied and excited about this turnaround that he posted about it on social media. In a 2017 Instagram post caption, the singer revealed:

"I met a woman who has completely changed my life."

He further elaborated in the post on how Amelia Freer helped him lose over a stone (6.3 kg) in two weeks, and was able to transform his relationship with food. Noting the change, Smith said:

"Its not even about weight loss, its about feeling happy in yourself."

While changing his relationship with food was a big part of his initial weight loss plan, Sam has now made a healthy habit of going to the gym and seems to be putting on weight in the form of useful muscle.

Smith has been posting pictures of his workouts on social media. These pictures show him working out at the UK gym, The Train Station. He has been making use of workouts like rope slams, dumbbell rows, and rowing ergs to get the right mix of HIIT and strength training to build some serious lean muscle. Sam Smith has also been spotted doing some brisk walking, suggesting that he likes to include it in his calorie-burning activities.

Sam Smith says that he has to deal with his body image every day, even though he is still learning to change his perspective. The singer has confessed that he needs to constantly train himself to watch the right sort of films and to not look at certain ads and think that’s how his stomach should look. It’s something that he fights against every day.

Takeaway

It is not difficult to lose weight once you set sight on a particular goal. Creating a calorie-deficit is the only sustainable way to lose weight. This must be achieved through following a proper diet and working out at least 4-5 times a week.

Eating a protein-rich diet with a good amount of healthy fats will promote weight loss and muscle gain. The more muscle you gain, the greater your metabolism will be, which will lead to you feeling healthier and more energetic in general.

