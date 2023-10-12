Sam Sulek's back workout: The secret to his massive lats

One of the most talked about bodybuilders of this generation, Sam Sulek, has garnered quite a lot of attention for having a massive back. People looking up to him and the fitness enthusiasts following him want to know the secret behind such humongous lats.

As the workouts of Sam Sulek are quite well documented, you can get to know what he does on his back day to get such an impressive physique. Apart from his workout, his dedication to consuming a balanced diet and getting adequate rest should not be underestimated.

Sam Sulek's back workout

Sam Sulek's back (Image via Youtube)

1. Pull Downs (Neutral Grip):

Sets: 4 sets

Reps: 12-15 reps per set

Intensity Focus: Use the entire weight stack for controlled reps. Focus on squeezing the lats with each repetition.

2. Machine Rows:

Sets: 3 sets

Reps: 10-12 reps per set

Intensity Focus: Aim for a solid burn and pump up the lats. Maintain intensity throughout the sets.

3. Single Arm Pull Downs:

Sets: 3 sets per arm

Reps: 10-12 reps per set

Intensity Focus: Concentrate on squeezing one lat at a time. Maintain proper form and controlled reps.

4. Pullovers:

Sets: 2-3 sets

Reps: 12-15 reps per set

Intensity Focus: Focus on getting a good pump in the lats. Use a moderate weight on the cable stack and squeeze the lats throughout the movement.

Workout Approach:

Sam Sulek's back (Image via Youtube)

Rest Periods: Rest for about 1 to 1.5 minutes between working sets. Listen to your body and rest until you feel ready for the next set. Avoid using timers for rest periods.

Workout Duration: This back workout typically takes around 45 minutes.

Intensity: Emphasize the importance of maintaining intensity during sets. Ensure controlled reps for all exercises.

General Insights:

Mind-Muscle Connection: Prioritize developing a mind-muscle connection, especially with the lats, in each exercise.

Exercise Variety: Incorporate a variety of movements for back exercises to achieve a good pump.

Push to the Limit: Push yourself to the limit during each set to maximize the effectiveness of your workout.

Mental Aspect: Reflect on the mental aspect of lifting weights and the importance of challenging yourself.

Sam Sulek's back (Image via Youtube)

Nutrition: Consider your nutrition, and if you're low on carbs, replenish with a protein shake post-workout for recovery.

Delving deep into the exercises

1. Neutral Grip Pull Downs

Muscles Targeted: This exercise primarily emphasizes the latissimus dorsi (lats) while also engaging the biceps and muscles of the upper back.

Efficiency Tips: For optimal muscle development, it's important to prioritize a full range of motion, drawing the bar down until it meets your chest. As you release, ensure you manage the weight with control, steering clear of unnecessary momentum or any form of swaying.

2. Machine Rows

Muscles Targeted: The main muscles at work here include the lats, rhomboids, and the middle section of the back.

Efficiency Tips: As you execute the pull, direct the handles toward your midsection, making a conscious effort to bring your shoulder blades closer together. When returning to the initial position, feel the intentional stretch in your lats, and always prioritize a steady rhythm throughout your repetitions.

3. Single Arm Pull Downs

Sam Sulek's back (Image via Youtube)

Muscles Targeted: This variant specifically zeroes in on each lat separately, thereby amplifying the connection between your mind and the muscle.

Efficiency Tips: As you initiate the pull, channel your focus towards the specific lat in play, ensuring you give it a firm squeeze at the lowest point of the movement.

4. Pullovers

Muscles Targeted: The pullover is an all-encompassing exercise that places emphasis on the lats, the chest, and the serratus anterior muscles.

Efficiency Tips: As you navigate the weight backward, remember to keep your elbows marginally bent until you discern a stretch spanning your lats and chest. In the return phase, keep your focus sharp on engaging and contracting your lats.

This is how Sam Sulek has built the back he is known for. Now, before you jump on to your workout, make sure you have a trainer or spotter to help you alleviate the chances of injuries.