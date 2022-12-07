6 Best Latissimus Dorsi Stretch

As is evident from the name, latissimus dorsi stretches are performed to target your lats. During strength training, it is important to concentrate on the lats. After all, who doesn't want a beautifully sculpted, v-tapered back? Aside from the obvious advantages, exercising the latissimus dorsi has numerous other benefits as well, such as improving posture, back and shoulder strength, and bettering spinal stability.

However, there is a chance that your lats will get tense and tight after exercising them. It's important to include some latissimus dorsi stretches in your routine, whether your lats are tight and painful from a strenuous workout or your overhead shoulder mobility is restricted.

Latissimus dorsi stretches assist your posture, shoulders, and back to become more stable. Stretching your back muscles can increase your range of motion and flexibility, which can help you avoid injury by energizing the muscles and promoting blood flow.

What Are the Best Latissimus Dorsi Stretches?

Check out this list of some of the best latissimus dorsi stretches:

1) Hanging Lat Stretch

This latissimus dorsi stretch is excellent for increasing shoulder mobility and fortifying your grip so you can lift larger weights. Additionally, it is excellent for posture improvement.

Here’s how to do a hanging lat stretch:

Use an overhand grip to take hold of a fastened bar.

The bar needs to be high enough for you to hang there with your feet in the air and your arms overhead.

Your latissimus dorsi and shoulder muscles should be relaxed.

When performing this lat stretch, your shoulders must be close to your ears.

Hold the comfortable hanging position for 30 to 60 seconds while taking deep breaths.

2) Exercise Ball Stretch

For this latissimus dorsi stretch, you'll need a chair or an exercise ball. The lats are lengthened and overhead mobility is enhanced with this stretch. Check out some best exercise ball workouts for beginners.

Here’s how to do the exercise ball stretch:

Start by crouching down on a tabletop in front of an exercise ball.

Your thumb should be facing up as you place your right hand on the ball.

Use your grounded arm as a support and stabilizing force.

As you extend your arm straight out and roll the ball forward, contract your abdominal muscles.

Holding this position for 20–30 seconds will allow you to sink deeper into the stretch.

3) Standing Overhead Lat Stretch

This simple latissimus dorsi stretch offers a fantastic technique to lengthen your lats when they feel a little tight, whether while standing or sitting.

Here’s how to do the standing overhead lat stretch:

Sit or stand with proper posture while interlacing your fingers in front of your hips.

Put your palms up toward the ceiling as you raise your arms above your head.

A lumbering spine should not be overextended.

Your thoracic spine and shoulders should be the main sources of movement.

Increase the stretch when your lats begin to relax and hold for 30 to 60 seconds.

4) Single-arm Hanging Lat Stretch

You should be able to hold the hanging bar lat stretch for at least a minute without any difficulty before moving on to this latissimus dorsi stretch. You will have to use just one hand at a time rather than hanging with both.

Here’s how to do a single-arm hanging lat stretch:

On the bar, take an overhand grip with both hands.

Ensure that your feet are elevated.

Slowly take one hand off the bar while still hanging there and put it by your side.

Relax your shoulders and lat muscles.

You can move the hanging arm to be lateral to the body if you need to balance your hold.

Hold on while inhaling deeply.

5) Bear Hug Lat Stretch

For complete upper body relief from tightness and tension, perform this stretch, which targets your lats, mid-traps, rhomboids, and posterior deltoids. When you've been sitting hunched over a computer or driving for a long time, it feels really pleasant.

Here’s how to do the bear hug lat stretch:

Wrap around your body while sitting or standing upright and place your right hand on your left lat while your left-hand rests on your right. Hug yourself tightly!

Think about trying to make your upper back as wide as you can as you spread your shoulder blades apart.

Increase the stretch when your upper back and lats begin to relax and hold for 30 to 60 seconds.

6) Lying Lat Stretch

If your lats are too tight, resting flat on the ground while performing this latissimus dorsi stretch can be a challenging feat for you.

Here’s how to do the lying lat stretch:

With your legs extended close together and facing up, lie down on the floor.

Your arms should be by your sides.

Swing your arms both up and overhead, letting your palms face up and your backs rest on the ground.

As you strive to loosen up your lats, lower them as much as you can if you are unable to get them all the way to the floor.

With your arms extended as high as you can, point your toes while feeling your lats deeply stretched.

For about 30 and 60 seconds, maintain this posture.

Conclusion

Use the right form and technique when performing these latissimus dorsi stretches for the greatest results. Be sure to only extend as far as it is comfortable. Never put yourself in a painful or uncomfortable situation by force.

Poll : 0 votes