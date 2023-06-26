Sarah Ferguson health update: How the Duchess of York is recovering post breast cancer surgery?   

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, was recently diagnosed with breast cancer but had a successful operation and is now said to be recovering well with her family. Ferguson received the news after a routine mammogram screening and was advised to undergo a surgery.

Regarding her health update, her spokesperson said:

"She was advised (operation); she needed to undergo surgery, which has taken place successfully."

Who is Sarah Ferguson?

Sarah Ferguson is the Duchess of York and a British author. (Image via Instagram/Sarahferguson15)

The Duchess of York is a television personality, British author and member of the British royal family.

She married Prince Andrew, Duke of York and younger brother of King Charles III, in 1986. They parted ways and got divorced in 1996 after a decade of marriage but remain close and live together at the Royal Lodge.

They have two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, and three grandchildren.

How old is Sarah Ferguson?

Ferguson, who is known by the name Fergie, is 63. She was born in London on Oct. 15, 1959.

Ferguson's battle with breast cancer

Sarah Ferguson was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital. (Image via Instagram/hellocanadamag)

The Duchess of York got to know about her cancer after she went for a routine mammogram screening.

It was reported that Ferguson was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital in central London, where she underwent the screening and was later diagnosed with breast cancer.

In Ferguson’s podcast, called ‘Tea Talk’, the Duchess is expected to share details about her diagnosis and recovery. She has already recorded the podcast for her upcoming episode before her surgery, which is set to be released on Monday (June 26).

Where is Sarah Ferguson today?

The Duchess is recovering post her breast cancer surgery and is doing well. She has returned home to Windsor, where she's surrounded by her family and is now healing.

In a statement, her spokesperson said:

"She was receiving the best medical care and is now recuperating with her family. Her doctors have told her that the prognosis is good."

Ferguson did not have any symptoms before the screening, and she believes that her experience underlines the significance of regular screening and checkups. In a statement, the spokesperson expressed Ferguson’s immense gratitude to the entire medical staff who have supported her in recent days.

What is a mammogram screening?

A mammogram screening is an X-ray of the breasts. (Image via Pexels/Klaus Nielsen)

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a mammogram screening is an X-ray of the breasts, used to identify early signs of breast cancer.

Experts believe that regular mammograms are the best ways to detect breast cancer early, as the procedure can detect cancer up to three years before it's felt.

Early signs of breast cancer to watch out for

Signs and symptoms of breast cancer can vary from one woman to another, but the most common signs may include:

breast lump that feels different

change in the shape, appearance and size of the breast

scaling, peeling or flaking of the skin surrounding the nipple

redness over the breast

While there are several causes of breast cancer, including abnormal growth of breast cells, medical experts believe that certain lifestyle, hormonal and environmental factors can increase its risk. Studies also suggest that about 5-10% of breast cancers are directly linked to genes that are passed through generations of the family.

The good news is that breast cancers can be cured through surgeries and early detection. Treatments like radiotherapy and chemotherapy can be used to reduce the risk of death.

A recent study has also shown that breast cancer death rates have significantly reduced by two-thirds in women who were diagnosed since 2010.

