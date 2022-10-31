Sarah Hyland Shows Off Her Super Strong Abs in Bikini

Sarah Hyland looked like a dream in her fairytale wedding with her fiance Adam Wells. She looked as gorgeous as ever with her glowing skin and toned body adorned with a white gown.

Hyland recently shared pictures of herself on Instagram while vacationing with her husband in the Maldives. While enjoying her tropical vacation, Hyland revealed her strong abs and toned hips in her bikini pictures. She looked relaxed while showing off her toned physique and incredible fashion sense.

So, what's the secret behind Sarah Hyland's strong abs and toned body? Let’s take a peek at her diet and workout routine.

Sarah Hyland Super Strong Abs

Sarah Hyland is quite strict with her diet and workout routine, which explains her strong abs and toned butt.

Taking out time to exercise and follow a proper diet routine was difficult for Hyland due to the shooting of television shows and wedding planning. That's why she started online tutorials for Pilates classes with ankle weights and adjustable dumbbells, which she used to do at her home and trailer.

Sarah Hyland credits her strong abs to the Pilates reformer sessions, as the routine not only helped her in building sculpted abs but also in boosting her inner strength.

Pilates reformer session focuses on body movements that also help in building core strength and building a toned body. Hyland takes about five to six classes throughout the week in Pilates to build strong abs and greater core strength. She says:

“My abs have never looked better than from when I do Pilates. It's really hard for me to get that muscle in my lower abs.”

Sarah Hyland also absolutely loves weightlifting exercises that help her build muscles and increase strength. She considers it as something wonderful, as it can shape and tone the muscles in her body.

Sarah Hyland’s usual workout routine involves various different types of exercises including TRX exercises, Pilates, strength training, and weight lifting exercises. This workout routine provides the actress with various benefits, including burning calories, toned body, increased strength, and more.

Hyland follows a slightly different approach to her diet routine, as she's not a big breakfast person. She starts her day with some coffee along with some kind of green juice to follow through in the morning. That keeps her fresh and rejuvenated throughout the day.

Hyland does not work out to get skinny; rather she believes in building strength, helping maintain her health and well-being. She has become even more conscious of her health following her surgeries. That'swhy she follows a fitness routine to work on her health rather than solely focusing on outer appearance.

Hyland is quite well-known for her role as Hailey Dunphy in the telecom sitcom also known as Modern Family. She also has several accolades, including the Critics' Choice Awards and Screen Actors Guild Awards. Other movies by this actress include Dirty Dancing, XOXO, The Wedding Year, and more.

Bottom Line

Hyland has won hearts of people with her strong acting skills, gorgeous body, and glowing skin. She recently shared pictures of her bikini pictures of honeymoon that revealed her strong abs, toned legs, and lean physique.

She's quite serious about her fitness journey and follows a proper diet and workout. She largely credits Pilates reformer sessions for her strong abs and toned physique.

